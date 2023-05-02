Cypriol: Precautions, Side Effects And Benefits Of Nagarmotha

Know about Nagarmotha: Health benefits, use and side effects of a healing herb.

How much is your knowledge about our country's ancient traditional herbs and plants? Do you know some can even treat the most severe and chronic conditions? Let us grasp in-depth knowledge about one such multi-purpose plant. Popularly known as Nagarmotha or Nut Grass, Cypriol is a perennial herbaceous plant highly preferred for its tremendous culinary, fragrance, and healthcare advantages. The plant has been highly desired for various essential healing procedures for ages. It can cure fever, dysmenorrhea, digestive disorders and other related maladies. Obtained from steam distillation, Cypriol oil is used in many perfume formulations. Dt. Neha Pathania, Chief Dietician, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram,shares nagarmotha's benefits, uses and effects.

Health Benefits And Uses

Abdominal pain, indigestion, diarrhoea, obesity, worms, and fever can be cured with the correct dose and method of Nagarmotha.

First, however, one has to understand the properties of the plant to make the proper use of it. For example, Ayurveda suggests the plant, especially for gastric issues, for its pagan properties. The essential oil obtained from Nagarmotha comes with a list of advantages. Its soothing aroma stimulates the brain's limbic system and releases chemicals that help certain respiratory disorders. In addition, inhaling the oil helps loosen mucus and phlegm. Physical diseases can be life-threatening, but so are mental illnesses and issues. Nagarmotha essential oil helps an individual get ample sleep with its aroma. It helps regain the lack of energy people feel when anxious; it helps loosen up the muscle and relax. Did you know that the paste of Nagarmotha powder and coconut oil can help manage many skin issues, reduce swelling, stop bleeding and much more? In addition, due to its magical antimicrobial properties, the plant is perfect for dealing with fungal and bacterial infections.

Side Effects: Know The Warning Signs Before Using Nagarmotha

There are no exact recorded side effects for this plant; however, it is always recommended to intake in the right proportion. As there are no proven studies or practical information on whether or not it shall be used during pregnancy or lactation, it is advised to avoid it at this time or at least get medical attention before doing so. Breastfeeding mothers are always advised to stay away from bitter herbs for the betterment of the baby.

How To Use Cypriol?

If you are going for the Churna (powder) version, you can take half or quarter a spoon, add honey or swallow it with water twice a day after having food. These days many sellers provide Nagarmotha capsules for easy consumption. You can take 1-2 capsules with water twice daily after lunch and dinner or as the doctor advises. Under any circumstances or emergency conditions, do not proceed without consultation. Visit the nearest doctor, understand the situation and only then take the correct dose.

