Curry Leaves (Sweet Neem): Benefits, Uses and Side Effects

Various types of antibiotics are used in today's time, which also have many side effects. At the same time, Ayurvedic medicines do not have any side effects. Therefore, we also use them in our food. You must have heard of the curry leaf scientifically named Murraya Koenigi. It can be considered a natural medicinal plant in Ayurveda. Despite having a slightly acidic and pungent taste, it is widely used to flavour foods. But simple curry leaves have more than just taste. It is packed with health benefits from helping your heart function optimally to invigorating your hair and skin with vitality. Today we will discuss the benefits, uses, and side effects of curry leaves, which have similar medicinal properties.

Nutritional Properties Of Curry Tree

Curry leaves are fast-growing deciduous shrubs that are part of Indian cuisine. It is also used for seasoning or garnishing all dishes. Curry leaves are rich in essential nutrients like copper, minerals, calcium, phosphorus, fibre, carbohydrates, magnesium, and iron.

Benefits and Uses of Curry Tree

The benefits of Curry Leaves include the following-

Curry leaves contain elements like tannins, and carbazole alkaloids, which are very beneficial for the liver. Along with increasing the functionality of the liver, it helps reduce diseases like cirrhosis and hepatitis. Curry leaves also have benefits for keeping the heart healthy. According to research, the consumption of curry leaves can help prevent heart-related diseases. Consuming curry leaves for diarrhoea is very beneficial. This is because it contains carbazole alkaloids, which have an extraordinary ability to cure diarrhoea. Curry leaves are the most beneficial for you with the problem of diabetes. You can chew 4-5 leaves regularly, which will keep your diabetes under control. Curry leaves contain vitamin C and iron, which reduce anaemia in anaemic patients. In addition, it enhances the eyes and maintains a glow on the skin.

Uses Of Curry Tree Include The Following:

You can either chew them and then drink some water or boil the leaves in a cup of water for six minutes, strain and drink while it is still lukewarm. To treat nausea, fry them (six fresh curry leaves, washed, dried and then fried with half a teaspoon of ghee, cooled and eaten. To treat bad breath, take fresh curry leaves, chew for a minute, and then rinse your mouth with water. To treat diabetes, make a chutney that can be eaten with food, roti roll or mixed in anything.

Side Effects of Curry Tree

It has hypoglycemic properties, which are known to control diabetes, so consuming it in excess can cause low blood sugar complaints even in people with normal blood sugar levels. Excessive consumption can cause common symptoms like heartburn, gas, and nausea. Speaking about the harm of curry leaves, allergic effects can also be seen in some people. Applying curry leaf paste or its oil may cause a burning sensation in some people.

The information about this article has been given to us by Dr Chanchal Sharma, so follow it only after taking advice.

