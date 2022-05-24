Cumin (Jeera): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Cumin seeds are amazing for curing many diseases and health disorders. Some of the health benefits of cumin seeds are...Read on to know!

Cumin seeds, also known as jeera are one of the most commonly found spices in the Indian kitchens. Cummin is a leafy plant which is usually found in China, India and in the Middle East Regions. The fruit of this plan is what we call cumin seeds. Apart from being the most commonly used spices, cumin seeds also come with several health benefits. From improving digestion to supporting weight loss, cumin seeds are a medically proven magical ingredient.

Cumin is also a well-known herb in the books of Ayurveda, over the years, many ayurvedic practitioners have used these seeds to cure several diseases and ailments. In the words of Ayurveda, cumin is known as Jeeraka in Sanskrit which is derived from Jeerna means digestion. So Jeerak means digestive and it helps in digestive tract disorders or any kind of problems related to digestion. As per Ayurveda, jeeraka or Jeera is also capable of removing v ta and kapha do as but causing pitta.

Health Benefits of Cumin Seeds

Rich In Anti-Oxidants

Cumin seeds are extremely rich in natural substances (called apigenin and luteolin) which work great as anti-oxidants. These substances stop the free radicals from attacking the healthy cells. Anti-oxidants are also helpful in providing energy to the body, improving gut health, etc.

Filled With Anti-Cancer Properties

Cumin seeds are also known to have anti-cancer properties. According to the researchers, cumin seeds have the ability to keep cancer cells from multiplying, thus preventing cells from growing uncontrollably.

Helps In Treating Diarrhoea

Over centuries, experts have recommended using cumin seeds for treating patients suffering from diarrhoea.

Helps Control Blood Sugar

Almost one out of every 10 people in the country is suffering from high blood sugar or diabetes. But did you know one ingredient, which is easily available in your kitchen can help you control it? Yes, cumin seeds can help patients suffering from diabetes in keeping their condition under control.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Cumin seeds are rich in anti-inflammatory properties. They are also a good antiseptic agents.

Lower Cholesterol

Other good properties of cumin seeds are that they help in lowering cholesterol. Cumin seeds contain hypolipidemic which helps in managing cholesterol. In medical terms, hypolipidemic is a substance that helps our body to control high levels of fats that hurt the heart and cholesterol levels.

Uses

Although cumin seeds have several health benefits, experts suggest taking them in the right quantity. So, how many cumin seeds should one consume in a day? The typical dose of cumin as a herbal supplement is 300 to 600 milligrams per day.

Risks And Side Effects

Cumin seeds are extremely good in managing some of the most common diseases. However, it also comes with some negative side effects. Some of these include -

Can lead to an upset stomach if someone takes more than the recommended quantity. Too much consumption of cumin seeds is also associated with reduced fertility in men. Pregnant women should not consume cumin seeds, as it has a lot of negative effects which can hinder complications-free pregnancy.