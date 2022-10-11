Costus (Kuth): Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects

Kuth: Uses, Benefits And Effects

Many trees and plants exist in Ayurveda, but few understand their advantages. For example, a plant known as costus has several therapeutic benefits and aids in curing the body of numerous ailments. The linden plant is one of the most beneficial medications, even though you have probably seen it everywhere. It has been utilised regularly for multiple years to treat various ailments, including worms in the stomach, hiccups, and stomachaches. Therefore, it is crucial to understand Khooth. Today, we'll go into great detail regarding the advantages, applications, and negative consequences of kutha in this post.

Medicinal Properties Of Costus (Kuth)

The herb costus is considered to be therapeutic in Ayurveda. The flowers, leaves, and stems of the costus plant, which are used to make a variety of herbal remedies, provide a wide range of diverse health benefits. The scientific name for it is Saussurea costus. It is a unique plant with thorny blossoms primarily found in India's Himalayan areas.

Benefits Of Costus (Kuth)

By using this plant, many health issues and their symptoms can be eliminated. When it comes to costus's advantages, it has a wide range of therapeutic properties, such as:

Costus contains many active substances which reduce internal swelling and redness. With the aid of the element found in the root, arthritis symptoms can be somewhat alleviated. By combining costus with various medications, medications are created to lessen the severity of menstruation. It treats stomach-related issues like food indigestion, burning, gas production, bloating, etc. You can take the powdered root of costus if you have asthma or respiratory issues. For oral ulcers, burning, etc., it is pretty helpful. For problems connecting to the thyroid, it is also beneficial. Costus has a wide range of anti-fever characteristics and is particularly successful at lowering fever. People with asthma or respiratory issues can manufacture powder from the root. Using honey, lick this powder. This will clear the mucus from the lungs and eliminate the asthma condition.

Uses of Costus (Kuth)

The following ways of consuming Costus include:

Decoction of wood It is powdered with hot water Its juice can be consumed with lukewarm water. It can be applied on the skin in the form of a paste.

Side Effects of Costus (Kuth)

Along with the benefits of consuming litter, there are also side effects. Consuming costus is generally considered safe. However, the following side effects are present due to consuming it in more than average quantity:

Consuming it in excess can cause acidity. Its effect is hot, so it is possible to have an allergic reaction. Abdominal pain or cramping Frequent gas formation or sour belching Heartburn Nausea and vomiting

Its effect is hot, due to which there can also be a possibility of an allergic reaction to it.

Dr Chanchal Sharma, the director, provided the information for this article; therefore, use it only after consulting a professional. Additionally, speak with a doctor to determine the correct dosage and appropriate ingestion.