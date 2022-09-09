Convolvulus Pluricaulis: Precautions, Side Effects And Benefits Of Shankhpushpi

Shankhpushpi's potent antioxidant properties make it a highly efficient treatment for a variety of heart conditions. Read on.

Convolvulus pluricaulis is the botanical name for Shankhpushpi, which is a perennial plant native to India. English names for this medicinal herb include morning-glory, speed wheel, and aloe weed. It has distinctive arrowhead-shaped leaves and bulb-shaped blue or white flowers. The herb is very useful and is utilised for a variety of therapeutic purposes from root to tip. It offers a host of health benefits like boosting your memory, controlling vomiting, enhancing digestion, stimulating appetite, treating skin diseases, reducing inflammation, treating heart problems, and relieving worm infestation.

Health Benefits Of Shankhpushpi

Here are all the health benefits of Shankhpushpi you should know about:

Increases brain functioning

Shankhpushpi contains powerful antioxidants and flavonoids that help improve the focus, concentration and alertness of an individual. Studies have shown that Shankhpushpi is a brain tonic and stimulator that helps improve memory, problem-solving and other cognitive abilities. It also helps prevent loss of memory and relieve stress.

Promotes Digestion

Are you suffering from digestive problems? If yes, Shankhapushpi might be able to help you. It contains anti-depressive and anti-anxiety properties that help treat problems like depression, dementia, etc. It also helps maintains neurotransmitters and increase the release of dopamine, which in turn keeps the level of serotonin under control and helps reduce a variety of anxiety symptoms, such as restlessness, unease, and cold hands and feet, as well as promoting relaxation of the mind and body.

Prevent headaches

Have you been experiencing frequent headaches lately? While you should get it checked by the doctor first, there are certain natural remedies that might help you deal with it. Studies have shown that headaches soothe the nerves, calm the brain and improve nerve functions.

Reduce heart disease risk

Shankhpushpi's potent antioxidant properties make it a highly efficient treatment for a variety of heart conditions. It prevents fat buildup in the blood arteries and strengthens the cardiac muscles. The amounts of non-esterified fatty acids, or NEFAs, are reduced by bioactive components such the ethanolic extract. NEFA, which lowers the risk of blood clots, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular diseases. Additionally, it is crucial in bringing down blood cholesterol levels.

Good for skin health

Shankhpushpi can successfully treat various skin infections as it is high in antioxidants. These properties help eliminate the free radicals that attack your body. It also contains antipruritic properties to help soothe itching brought on by allergic disorders including psoriasis, eczema, acne, sunburn, etc. Additionally, it works as a skin tonic, penetrates into the skin, nourishes it from the inside out, and leaves the skin with a radiant and healthy glow. Furthermore, antioxidative nature also addresses numerous ageing symptoms like wrinkles, fine lines, dark spots, etc.

Induces sleep

Shankhpushpi can also be beneficial if you have been having trouble sleeping. It helps reduce the level of the stress hormone, cortisol and induces peaceful sleep. It is also effective in regulating sleep metabolism and helps you deal with sleep disorders.

Manages hypertension

Shankhpushpi is a suitable cure for patients with high blood pressure or hypertension due to its active ingredients. It reduces strokes and protects against heart diseases by preventing the hardening of the arteries, or atherosclerosis. An incredible natural medication for treating hypertension is Sankhpushpi.

Helps deal with anorexia

Anorexia nervosa is an eating disorder in which the sufferer starves themselves. It is also related to mental health since the person has low self-esteem, struggles with low weight, fears gaining weight, and has a strong desire to lose weight. Additionally, the person no longer feels hungry or has any desire to eat. Natural appetiser Sankhpushpi promotes food digestion, enhances appetite, and facilitates eating.

Side Effects Of Sankhpushpi

Although there have been no reports of any negative side effects from using shankhpushpi formulations, one should always speak with a doctor first to rule out any potential interactions between the medication and the herb.

People with low blood pressure should seek medical advice before consuming shankhpushpi because it has a minor hypotensive impact. Although it has been recommended for use during pregnancy, the person must first visit a doctor and should never self-medicate.

Since it's a herbal remedy with a distinctively bitter flavour, taking it may make you feel a little queasy or make you want to throw up.