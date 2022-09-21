- Health A-Z
The common name for the blossoming Mukul myrrh tree is "guggul" (Commiphora myrrh). It is a tiny, thorny tree that is most frequently discovered in India, in regions with desert climates like Rajasthan and Gujarat. The term "guggul" can also refer to the resin made from the guggul tree's sap, which has been utilized for over 2,000 years in Ayurvedic treatment. Neelam Ali, Dietitian, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, shares guggul's uses, effects and benefits.
Guggul is a yogavahi, which means that it is frequently used expressly to take other substances deep into the tissues because of its extraordinarily subtle and penetrating characteristics. The other herbs give the potent cleansing and revitalizing properties direction it combines with. Guggul calms the Vata, pitta, and Kapha doshas, although it is particularly well known for pacifying the Vata doshas.
The circulatory, digestive, neurological, and respiratory systems and all other body tissues are exceptionally responsive to guggul. In addition, Guggul has an intense scraping action that allows it to rejuvenate tissues and channels while also removing toxins. Guggul's scraping nature is what offers it many of its health benefits.
External Use of Guggul
Internal Guggul Use
Ayurveda usually advises tasting herbs because taste plays a significant part in the digestive process and triggers the body to begin its supportive mechanisms. Guggul can be consumed internally, although it's usually combined with other herbs. In addition, it can be consumed as a tablet or as a powder. Most of the Guggulu (guggul formulae) offered by Banyan Botanicals are available in tablet and powder forms, including simple guggul, which is available in a powdered form.
