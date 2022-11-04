Clerodendrum Serratum: Precautions, Side Effects And Benefits Of Bharangi

Bharangi: Effects, Uses And Benefits

Such herbs are widely used in Ayurvedic medicine and are abundant in India. All such medications, according to Ayurveda, are referenced in the Puranas and other scriptures. For a long time, Ayurvedic medicine has used a plant with similar medicinal characteristics known as clerodendrum serratum. Its use has been most successful in treating various health issues from ancient times until now. In this essay, we shall explain what clerodendron serratum is. What are its safety precautions, side effects, and benefits?

Medicinal Properties of Clerodendrum serratum (Bharangi)

Clerodendrum is a bushy shrub that has tiny blooms and green leaves. Bharangi has a wide range of health advantages, and it can treat a wide range of illnesses. One such drug, also known as Bharangi, was discovered by the sage Bhrigu. It is referred to as the garden blossom in everyday English. However, Bharangi is another name for it in Hindi. The bark, roots, and leaves of Clerodendrum serratum are all medicinal. Saponins, flavonoids, and phenolic compounds are in their roots and leaves.

Precautions when taking Clerodendron serratum (Bharangi)

Care must be taken when utilizing Clerodendrum serratum (Bharangi), and there are a few specific items to watch out for. The following are factors to bear in mind when ingesting Bharangi:

Never exceed the recommended dosage. Instead, the circumstance can be direr. Even if you know they suffer from a comparable ailment, avoid giving anyone else your medications. This might result in an overdose. If you miss a dose, you must take it immediately to ensure the medication will continue to work.

Side Effects of Clerodendrum serratum (Bharangi)

Consuming Clerodendrum serratum has certain benefits, but there are some drawbacks as well. Clerodendrum serratum is typically safe to drink. However, taking it in quantities above what is considered normal has the following side effects:

Abdominal aches can result from consuming it in excess. Clerodendrum serratum consumption may result in headaches or vertigo. Problems like nausea and vomiting might result from excessive ingestion. Indigestion and bitter belching Clerodendrum serratum consumption may result in allergic reactions. The use of Clerodendrum serratum during pregnancy is discouraged if you are nursing a baby.

Benefits of Clerodendrum serratum (Bharangi)

By using this plant, many health issues and symptoms are eliminated. However, when it comes to Clerodendrum serratum's advantages, it has a wide range of medicinal qualities, some of which are as follows:

The component in Clerodendrum serratum aids in blood thinning. As a result, it effectively lessens the intensity of the headache. It has several unique substances that function as an anti-inflammatory drug for the skin. Additionally, Clerodendrum serratum promotes wound healing quickly. It has ingredients that lower fever and function in the body as antipyretic medicine. Therefore, for persons who get fevers frequently, caffeine is highly beneficial. Joint pain slows down daily activities. People with this condition have trouble walking and performing other tasks. For such people, Clerodendrum serratum is a miracle herb. Consuming it not only helps reduce inflammation but also joint discomfort. It aids the body in battling illnesses thanks to its antibacterial qualities. With the aid of Clerodendrum serratum also aids in reducing skin infections. Clerodendrum serratum is thought to be extremely helpful in treating respiratory conditions. In addition, it helps with other issues like colds, asthma, rhinitis, and TB.

Dr Chanchal Sharma, the director, provided the information for this article; therefore, use it only after consulting a professional.

