Cinnamon (Dalchini): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Dr Chanchal Sharma shares some medicinal properties of cinnamon

In India, food is known for its aromatic spices. Spices have had an extraordinary effect on Indian food since ancient times, whose fragrance lasts for many days. However, these spices are well known not only for their taste but also for their medicinal properties. You must have heard the name of your cinnamon. Usually, people use cinnamon only as a spice because they do not know its benefits. However, cinnamon is used in Ayurveda to treat many diseases. Today in this article, we will discuss cinnamon's benefits, uses, and side effects.

What Is Cinnamon?

Cinnamon is a unique spice with different properties, has a tart-sweet taste, and is hot. It is known to be beneficial in treating various conditions like oedema, flu, dyspepsia, and cough. Cinnamon is also used herbally with antifungal and antiviral properties. In addition, cinnamon contains nutrients like vitamins A and C, energy, carbohydrates, iron, calcium, and magnesium.

Benefits Of Cinnamon

Many such elements in cinnamon are very beneficial for health. With the help of cinnamon, it helps in reducing many health problems and their symptoms. The benefits of cinnamon include the following:

It is a perfect panacea for digestive disorders. Cinnamon, dry ginger, cumin, and cardamom can be taken by grinding small amounts in case of indigestion, abdominal pain, and heartburn. It is excellent in the winter too. It is cured by consuming it. Cinnamon is also used to stop vomiting. A decoction made of cinnamon and clove can be consumed. The antioxidants in cinnamon help reduce inflammation in the body's internal parts. The consumption of cinnamon can reduce increased blood sugar in diabetes. Therefore, the use of cinnamon was considered effective in the research. It makes some critical changes in the digestive enzymes, which slows down the absorption of carbohydrates and helps lower the blood sugar level. Cinnamon is also very effective in gynaecology. In addition, cinnamon is used for uterine disorders and gonorrhoea. Cinnamon's prebiotic properties help restore digestive health.

Uses Of Cinnamon

Cinnamon can be used in this way:

In people with digestive disorders, taking cinnamon, black pepper powder, and honey after meals does not cause stomach problems. TB patients should drink cinnamon oil in small amounts. This helps to eliminate the TB germ. You may like to read Boil a pinch of cinnamon in water and mix black pepper and honey. It reduces swelling and cough in the throat. To increase the sperm count, drink a pinch of cinnamon powder mixed with milk in the morning and evening. It can be drunk as 'kadha' or herbal tea, once or twice a day against infections. It is made by boiling basil, dry ginger powder, raisins, black pepper, and cinnamon in tea.

Cinnamon's Side Effects

Cinnamon can increase bile and cause allergic reactions. Also, too much can damage the liver. Excessive consumption of cinnamon can cause toxic effects on the body.

The information in this article has been given to us by Dr Chanchal Sharma, so follow it only after taking advice. And contact the doctor to know the correct intake and its proper dosage.

