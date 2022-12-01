Chicory: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Kasani

What is Kasani? Know the side effects and benefits of this potent herb!

The perennial herbaceous plant known by its scientific name, Cichorium intybus, is a member of the Asteraceae family. Salad greens come in a wide range of kinds. Roots or blanched buds known as chicons are baked, crushed, and used as food additives and a substitute for coffee. Chicory roots contain inulin starch, which is utilised as a source of dietary fibre and a sweetener. Neelam Ali, Dietician, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, shares kasani's benefits, uses and effects.

The Entire Plant Is Edible

Chicory leaves comprise 92% water, 5% carbs, 2% protein, and barely any fat in their raw state. Raw chicory leaves contain 23 calories (96 J) per 100 grammes of reference material and many levels of vitamin K, vitamin A, vitamin C, specific B vitamins c, and manganese (more than 20% of the Daily Value). In addition, selenium, calcium, and vitamin E are found in moderate concentrations. Europe has traditionally grown root chicory as a coffee replacement. It is also used in Indian filter coffee as a coffee ingredient.

Selenium and manganese are two of the many essential vitamins that chicory contains in modest amounts. Manganese supports the development of strong bones and the control of amino acid and glucose metabolism, while selenium aids in regulating thyroid hormones and the immune system. Its vitamin B6 (pyridoxine) content supports the production of neurotransmitters and maintains normal glucose levels. Additionally, it has calcium for strong bones, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin C for immune support. Potassium is necessary for renal function.

Based on the idea that caffeine-free chicory coffee provides a plentiful source of phenolics from plants. According to research, it improves red blood cell deformability and reduces whole blood and plasma viscosity.

Chicory Benefits

Since the time of the Ancient Egyptians, chicory has been used for therapeutic purposes. For example, headaches have been treated at home with the chicory plant. Additionally, it has been used to treat digestive difficulties, reduce inflammation, and alleviate problems with water retention. Vitamins, particularly iron, calcium, and copper, are abundant in the leaves. The pilot study's findings suggested that chicory extracts might help treat osteoarthritis. Medicinal use: Essential oils in chicory roots are comparable to plants from the allied genus Tanacetum. According to alternative medicine, chicory is one of the 38 plants used to make Bach flower medicines.

Health Benefits of Chicory Coffee

It Has a Lot of Soluble Fiber. Inulin, a soluble fibre, is present in the root. Additionally, it is included in many "functional" foods advertised for improving digestive health.

Constipation may be relieved by it: Therein lies another advantage of chicory; adding some to your coffee will help you loosen up and control your intestines because the inulin in chicory is a natural laxative. Potentially Anti-Inflammatory:Chicory coffee's anti-inflammatory and anti-free radical properties are associated with thrombosis prevention. In addition, these phenolic antioxidants help guard the body's essential organs and systems from oxidative stress.

Side Effects of Chicory

Too much inulin can cause stomach cramps, flatulence, constipation, diarrhoea, and other digestive problems, which is the main adverse effect of chicory root.

You may like to read

Allergy to chicory: Chicory should be avoided if you have birch pollen allergies because it can worsen your symptoms. During pregnancy, chicory: If you're expecting, keep in mind that chicory hasn't been studied during pregnancy, so its safety hasn't been determined.