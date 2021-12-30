Chamomile: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Chamomile tea is quite known as a healthy alternative to caffeine, but did you know it also offers several health benefits? Here are the health benefits of chamomile you should know.

Chamomile is a herb that derives from the Asteraceae plant family's daisy-like blossoms. It's been used as a natural cure for a variety of ailments for millennia. The flowers are dried and then infused into hot water to make chamomile tea. Chamomile tea is popular as a caffeine-free alternative to black or green tea, as well as for its earthy, somewhat sweet flavour. Furthermore, chamomile tea is high in antioxidants, which may help to reduce your risk of a variety of ailments.

Health Benefits Of Chamomile

Chamomile tea is a popular beverage that offers several health benefits, including:

Promotes digestive health

According to preliminary research, chamomile may help promote improved digestion by lowering the risk of certain gastrointestinal diseases. Chamomile extract has been shown to protect against diarrhoea due to its anti-inflammatory properties. Chamomile tea calms the stomach that helps treat a variety of digestive issues, including nausea and gas.

Induces sleep

Chamomile contains properties that may help induce sleep and improve its quality. Studies have found that it contains an antioxidant called apigenin that promotes sleepiness and reduces the risk of insomnia. A study published in the BMC Complementary Medicine and Therapies found that people who took 270 mg of chamomile extract twice a day for 28 days woke up 1/3 less at night and went asleep 15 minutes faster than those who did not take the extract.

Protects against cancer

Chamomile tea contains antioxidants that have been linked to a lower risk of some cancers. Apigenin is an antioxidant found in chamomile. Apigenin has been demonstrated to destroy cancer cells in test tubes, particularly those from the breast, digestive tract, skin, prostate, and uterus. According to a study of 537 adults published in the European Journal of Public Health, those who drank chamomile tea 2 6 times per week had a considerably lower risk of thyroid cancer than those who did not.

Controls blood sugar levels

The health of the pancreas is critical because it generates insulin, the hormone responsible for eliminating sugar from your blood. In a study of 64 diabetics published in the Journal of Endocrinological Investigation, those who drank chamomile tea daily with meals for eight weeks had significantly lower average blood sugar levels than those who drank water, according to a study of 64 diabetics. Research has found that anti-inflammatory properties in chamomile may protect the cells of your pancreas from damage caused by chronically high blood sugar levels.

Improves heart health

Heart diseases are often referred to as the number one killer across the world as it affects millions every year. While there are many factors required to lower your chances, chamomile tea may also help reduce the risk. Studies have shown that it contains a type of antioxidant called flavones, which helps reduce blood pressure and cholesterol levels, both of which are important to mitigate heart disease risk.

Good for oral hygiene

A study published in the Iranian Journal of Pharmaceutical Research found that using chamomile mouthwash may help reduce the chances of gingivitis and plaque due to its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory activities.

Side Effects Of Chamomile

The majority of specialists agree that chamomile is harmless. It can make you drowsy and make you vomit if you take too much of it. It also has the potential to cause allergic reactions in persons, however, chamomile allergies are quite rare. If you're allergic to chamomile, ragweed, daisies, marigolds, or chrysanthemums, don't use it. Chamomile skin products can irritate the eyes and cause allergic eczema. The long-term effects of chamomile usage are unknown. Chamomile includes a little quantity of coumarin, which can have very modest blood-thinning effects if taken in high dosages for a long time.

Note: If you have any health concerns or you take medication, see your doctor before using chamomile.