Centella Asiatica (Gotu Kola): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Traditional systems of medicine, which are primarily based on plants, are increasingly gaining popularity worldwide for treatment of mild as well as chronic diseases. Centella asiatica (CA) is one of the medicinal herbs that have attracted researchers for its wide therapeutic properties. Also known as Gotu kola, the plant belongs to the Centella genus. It has a long narrative of use in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine. Certain compounds found in Gotu kola appear to lower blood pressure and oedema. Additionally, it boosts collagen formation, which could be advantageous for wound healing. People use Gotu kola to treat burns and impaired circulation, which can cause varicose veins. Additionally, it treats scars, stretch marks, and numerous other ailments, but most of these applications lack solid scientific backing. Neelam Ali, Dietician, Noida International Institute Medical Sciences, shares the uses and side effects of consuming Centella Asiatica.

Uses Of Gotu Kola

Varicose veins and other problems can be brought on by poor circulation (venous insufficiency): In individuals with poor blood circulation in the legs, taking Gotu kola or a particular extract of Gotu kola (Centella) orally for 4 8 weeks improves blood circulation and decreases swelling. Radiation therapy damages the skin (radiation dermatitis): The skin damage brought on by breast cancer radiation treatment does not appear to be lessened by using a lotion containing Gotu kola extract. Memory and analytical abilities (cognitive function): It doesn't appear that taking Gotu kola orally alone or in combination with other ingredients improves cognition or memory. Burns:Second-degree burns heal faster when gotu kola is applied to them.

There's interest in using gotu kola for various other uses, but there is not enough reliable data to determine whether it will be beneficial.

Side Effects Of Gotu Kola

Gotu kola extract must not be taken orally more than 5 ml, diluted with water (per day)

Gotu kola is conceivably safe when administered topically for up to 10 weeks. After that, redness and itching could result from it.

Special Precautions And Warnings

Applying Gotu kola topically to the skin while pregnant may be safe. The safety of taking Gotu kola orally while pregnant is unknown due to insufficient solid information. Avoid using to be on the safe side.

Surgery:Gotu kola may contribute to excessive sleepiness when mixed with drugs taken before, during, or after surgery. Get off Gotu kola at least two weeks before your procedure. Gotu kola may harm the liver if you have a liver condition. Gotu kola shouldn't be consumed by those who already have liver problems. It might exacerbate liver issues. There isn't enough reliable data to determine whether Gotu kola is safe to consume while nursing. Therefore, avoid using to be on the safe side.