Carom Seeds (Ajwain): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Predominantly found in regions of India and Pakistan, cumin seeds or Ajwain belongs to the family of cumin, Apiaceae. Although carom seed has a similar appearance to thyme, it has a stronger scent, bitterness, and pungent flavour. The flavour of the dish can be completely overpowered by a few flakes of carom seeds. It is commonly referred to as ajwain in India and is prominently used in Ayurveda and Unani treatment.

Due to their abundance of fibre, antioxidants, and other vitamins and minerals, carom seeds are exceptionally nutrient-dense. They have therefore long been utilised in traditional Indian medicine and are known to provide health advantages.

Health Benefits Of Cumin Seeds

Adding cumin seeds to your diet can be extremely beneficial. Some of the common health benefits of Ajwain include:

Help with diabetes

Diabetes is a debilitating disease that affects millions of people across the world. Cumin contains properties that can help those suffering from diabetes. It contains several components that can reduce advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which are produced when sugars attach to proteins and affect their normal function. A study published in Food Chemistry found that cumin as a seasoning may help manage blood sugar levels in diabetes.

Improves digestion

Are you suffering from digestive problems? Cumin seeds might be able to help. Traditionally used for indigestion, cumin seeds help rev up your digestion. A study published in the journal Food Chemistry found that cumin seeds speed up digestion, which in turn increases the activity of digestive enzymes. Another study published in the Middle East Journal of Digestive Diseases found that cumin seeds can help improve the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS).

Improves blood cholesterol levels

Although your body needs cholesterol to create healthy cells, having too much of it can increase your chance of developing heart disease. You can form fatty deposits in your blood vessels if you have high cholesterol. Over time, these deposits thicken and restrict the amount of blood that can pass through your arteries. Studies have shown that cumin supplements help improve blood cholesterol levels, however, more research is required to find if cumin seeds are as beneficial.

Good for weight loss

Are you someone trying to lose weight? Studies have shown that adding cumin seeds to your diet helps promote weight loss. According to a study published in the Iranian Red Crescent medical journal, participants who took daily tablets containing 75 mg of cumin shed 3 pounds (1.4 kg) more weight than those who received a placebo.

Reduces the risk of food infections

Cumin contains antimicrobial properties that can help reduce the risk of food-borne infections, found a study published by the University of Chicago Press. Megalomicin, a substance that cumin releases, when it is digested, has antibacterial effects. The traditional spice of cumin may prevent the development of harmful germs and fungus. Food-borne infections may decline as a result.

Fights inflammation

A crucial inflammation marker, NF-kappaB, has been demonstrated to be decreased by plant chemicals found in a variety of spices. Although experts are unsure of which effects of cumin are most significant, it may have anti-inflammatory properties which can help fight inflammation. It is currently unknown whether cumin supplements or dietary cumin are effective in treating inflammatory illnesses.

Rich source of iron

Affecting 20 per cent of the global population, iron deficiency is one of the most prominent nutritional deficiencies in the world. Iron is especially important for children's growth and for young women's replacement of blood lost during menstruation. Cumin contains more iron than most meals. This makes it an excellent source of iron, even when used sparingly as a spice.

Side Effects Of Cumin Seeds

While cumin seeds are considered safe and nontoxic, they are not devoid of all side effects. Some studies have discovered evidence that cumin lowers testosterone levels, which suggests that males who take it may become less reproductive. Cumin is also not considered safe for pregnant women or trying to get pregnant.

How To Use Cumin Seeds?

By adding little amounts of cumin to season food, you can reap some of its advantages. Having cumin in small amounts will offer iron, antioxidants, and potential advantages for blood sugar regulation. A bigger dose, most likely in the form of a supplement, may be necessary for other, more experimental effects including improved blood cholesterol and weight loss.

There have been numerous trials testing cumin supplements up to 1 teaspoon without any issues being reported by the subjects. Although rare, serious allergic reactions to cumin have been observed. Having said that, practice caution when taking any supplements that contain a significant amount of cumin compared to what you could eat naturally.