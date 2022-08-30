Camphor: Health Benefits, Uses, And Side Effects Of Karpur

Camphor or Karpur offers a wide variety of properties, which can be beneficial for many. Here are all the benefits of camphor and its side effects.

Camphor, scientifically known as Cinnamomum Camphor, has a piquant smell and sour taste. Camphor oil, which is used to ease pain, irritability and itching, is produced by steam distillation after the wood of the camphor tree. Camphor is also used to treat inflammation and chest congestion. It can easily be absorbed through the skin and has a strong odour.

Camphor has antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties that can help treat skin issues, improve respiratory function and relieve pain. Here are all the health benefits of using camphor.

Health Benefits Of Camphor

Here are the health benefits of camphor or Karpur:

Relieves pain

Studies have shown that camphor acts as a counter-irritant and helps get rid of pain and swelling. It numbs the sensory nerve terminals in the skin, relieving pain and inflammation while reducing or eliminating skin redness.

Treats toenail fungus

Camphor is useful in the treatment of toenail fungus due to its antifungal qualities. According to a 2011 study published in the Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine, camphor can be effective in treating toenail fungus.

Effective anti-ageing agent

Camphor has the potential to be a component in anti-ageing cosmetics due to its effectiveness in repairing wounds and wrinkles brought on by ultraviolet light. This might be a result of its capacity to boost collagen and elastin production. Apply a cream containing camphor to the region you want to treat at least once each day.

Heals burns

Burn wounds can be treated using lotions and balms containing camphor. A 2018 study published in the World Journal of Plastic Surgery found that applying an ointment with camphor, sesame oil, and honey sped up the healing of second-degree to a level.

Treats cold and cough

Camphor oil is used as an ingredient in many vapourrub that help relieves night cough and congestion. You can rub some on your chest and let it work overnight.

Effective for arthritis

Arthritis is a bone condition that is described by the swelling and tenderness of one or more joints. Camphor is often used in products that can effective in relieving pain and swelling caused due to the condition. It has also been found to contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help in treating arthritis.

Induces sleep

Are you finding it difficult to sleep? It has been found that camphor oil has a certain fragrance that can have a calming effect on the mind and bring a good night's sleep. You can apply a few drops of the oil to the pillow to sleep better.

Promotes hair growth

Do you have frizzy hair? Improper hair care routine and using a lot of chemicals on your hair can lead to hair problems. Studies have shown that camphor oil might be able to help with your hair problems. Applying camphor oil on the scalp to make it soft and boost hair growth. It also promotes blood flow to your scalp.

Relieves muscle pain

Did you know camphor products can be used as a remedy for sore muscles? Camphor contains relaxant and antispasmodic properties that help relieve muscle cramps and stiffness.

Side Effects Of Camphor

Even though camphor is currently produced of turpentine, using it properly still makes it safe. It has the potential to have negative side effects, particularly if you use it frequently. It is recommended not to use a product containing more than 11 per cent of camphor in it. Always do a patch test before using camphor on your skin. Common side effects of using camphor include redness and skin irritation. Camphor should not be used on injured skin as it can be toxic. It can also lead to respiratory problems in some cases where people inhale camphor. Contact with eyes should also be avoided.