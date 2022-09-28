Bryophyllum Pinnatum: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Patharchatta

Patharchatta: Uses, Benefits And Effects

Many such plants and trees exist in Ayurveda, but few people know their benefits. For example, a plant known as Bryophyllum pinnatum (patharchatta), which is rich in medicinal qualities and beneficial in curing the body of numerous ailments, exists. Over the years, Bryophyllum pinnatum (patharchatta) has been used to treat various infections connected to renal and urinary issues. But it has numerous health benefits for the body besides clearing the stomach of toxins and healing stones. Today, we'll define Bryophyllum pinnatum (patharchatta) and discuss its benefits, uses, and side effects.

What Is Bryophyllum Pinnatum (Patharchatta)?

Bryophyllum pinnatum is said to have a variety of therapeutic characteristics and is used to create a variety of medications in Ayurveda. The names of this plant include cathedral bells, life plant, magic leaf, and bryophyllum pinnatum. It is known as Bryophyllum pinnatum in English. This plant is known by the Ayurvedic names Bhasmapathri, Pashanbheda, or Panputti. The leaves of this plant have a salty and sour flavour. Because it is an evergreen plant, it is always green.

Benefits Of Bryophyllum Pinnatum (Patharchatta)

By using this plant, many health issues and their symptoms can be eliminated. When it comes to Bryophyllum Pinnatum's (patharchatta) advantages, it has a wide range of therapeutic characteristics, including:

Bryophyllum pinnatum is a cure-all for your health if you suffer from stones. To remedy this, prepare a decoction of Bryophyllum pinnatum, add honey and Shilajit, and then consume the concoction after some time. In Ayurveda, Bryophyllum pinnatum is used to treat urinary issues. Bryophyllum pinnatum can also treat skin swelling, wounds, or damage. Bryophyllum pinnatum can help those who suffer from headaches or migraines get rid of their symptoms. But, first, you must produce a paste by grinding some Bryophyllum pinnatum leaves, then apply it to your forehead. Women's discharge issues can be effectively treated with Bryophyllum pinnatum. It helps to lessen vaginal spotting. To ingest, prepare a decoction of the plant's leaves with honey. This issue can be resolved by consuming it once or twice daily. Bloody diarrhoea can be effectively treated with Bryophyllum pinnatum. Combine cumin and ghee after extracting the juice from the Bryophyllum pinnatum leaves. It can be consumed to treat bloody diarrhoea.

Uses Of Bryophyllum Pinnatum (Patharchatta)

You can eat Bryophyllum Pinnatum (patharchatta) in the following ways:

You can drink the juice of its leaves by combining it with warm water. You may make a salad out of its leaves as well. When boiled with vegetables, they can be eaten.

Side Effects Of Bryophyllum Pinnatum (Patharchatta)

Consuming Bryophyllum Pinnatum has benefits, but there are side effects as well. It is generally safe to eat bryophyllum pinnatum. However, taking it in quantities above what is considered normal can result in the following side effects:

You may like to read

Stomach pain Heartburn Nausea Diarrhoea with sour belching and vomiting issue

If you are taking any medications, Bryophyllum pinnatum ingestion may lessen or possibly enhance the effects of such medicines. Another thing to remember is that you should refrain from overeating rice, lime, and unwashed fruit when taking this drug.

Dr Chanchal Sharma provided the information for this article; as such, heed advice before acting on it. First, consult a doctor to determine the correct dosage and how much to take.