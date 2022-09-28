Patharchatta: Uses, Benefits And Effects

- Health A-Z
Many such plants and trees exist in Ayurveda, but few people know their benefits. For example, a plant known as Bryophyllum pinnatum (patharchatta), which is rich in medicinal qualities and beneficial in curing the body of numerous ailments, exists. Over the years, Bryophyllum pinnatum (patharchatta) has been used to treat various infections connected to renal and urinary issues. But it has numerous health benefits for the body besides clearing the stomach of toxins and healing stones. Today, we'll define Bryophyllum pinnatum (patharchatta) and discuss its benefits, uses, and side effects.
Bryophyllum pinnatum is said to have a variety of therapeutic characteristics and is used to create a variety of medications in Ayurveda. The names of this plant include cathedral bells, life plant, magic leaf, and bryophyllum pinnatum. It is known as Bryophyllum pinnatum in English. This plant is known by the Ayurvedic names Bhasmapathri, Pashanbheda, or Panputti. The leaves of this plant have a salty and sour flavour. Because it is an evergreen plant, it is always green.
By using this plant, many health issues and their symptoms can be eliminated. When it comes to Bryophyllum Pinnatum's (patharchatta) advantages, it has a wide range of therapeutic characteristics, including:
You can eat Bryophyllum Pinnatum (patharchatta) in the following ways:
Consuming Bryophyllum Pinnatum has benefits, but there are side effects as well. It is generally safe to eat bryophyllum pinnatum. However, taking it in quantities above what is considered normal can result in the following side effects:
If you are taking any medications, Bryophyllum pinnatum ingestion may lessen or possibly enhance the effects of such medicines. Another thing to remember is that you should refrain from overeating rice, lime, and unwashed fruit when taking this drug.
Dr Chanchal Sharma provided the information for this article; as such, heed advice before acting on it. First, consult a doctor to determine the correct dosage and how much to take.
