Black Peppercorn (Kali Mirch): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Dr Chanchal Sharma shares the medicinal properties of black peppercorns.

Black peppercorn is used in every household in India. This spice is considered rich in properties in many ways in Ayurveda. It is the queen of spices, bringing life to every dish, from soup to dry vegetables. Apart from enhancing food taste, it provides many benefits to the body. Today we are discussing black pepper's benefits, uses, and disadvantages.

Medicine Properties Of Black Peppercorns

Black pepper in the form of Ayurveda has properties like Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Vitamin C, Vitamin A, Thiamine, Sodium, and Potassium. This chilli is used to increase immunity. The nutritional properties found in it help to avoid problems like colds and coughs.

Excellent Benefits Of Black Peppercorns

Headache: It can also be consumed by a headache. Take a black peppercorn on the tip of a needle and burn it. The headache ends by smelling that burning smoke. Hair Problem: To treat dandruff, black pepper is good. Add some curd with crushed black pepper, apply it and let it dry for a minimum of 30 minutes. Treat Depression: Raw black pepper can be given to depressed people to chew, which will change the person's mood. Boosts Immunity: It contains vitamin C and antioxidant properties that help in increasing immunity. Diabetes: It contains anti-hypoglycemic agents, which can help reduce the amount of glucose in the blood. Blood pressure: Consuming black pepper is also beneficial for these patients. Lose Weight: It has an anti-obesity effect that helps control your weight.

Uses Of Black Peppercorns

It can be consumed in many ways, which are as follows:

Consume black pepper with raisins. Its powder can be licked by mixing it with honey. Black pepper powder can be taken with hot milk and sugar for colds and coughs. For eyesight, black pepper can be taken with ghee and sugar. For pimples, black pepper can be rubbed in water and applied.

Side Effects Of Black Peppercorns

There are many disadvantages to consuming it. Such as:

Getting black pepper in the eyes can cause burning. Excessive consumption can cause shortness of breath.

Special Precautions And Warnings In Black Pepper

Consuming black pepper in large quantities can also lead to death. In the bleeding disorder problem, excessive intake can increase the risk of bleeding. Taking an overdose on diabetes can affect blood glucose control. It contains piperine which may affect male fertility as well.

The information given in this article has been shown to us by Dr Chanchal Sharma, so follow it only after taking advice.

You may like to read