Black Cardamom: Health Benefits, Precautions And Side Effects Of Badi Elaichi

Did you know black cardamom can be as beneficial to your health as green cardamom? Read on to know all about the benefits of Badi Elaichi.

Cardamom is referred to as the "queen of spices" due to the many health benefits it offers. While you must have heard and consumed green cardamom, have you ever had black cardamom? Allow us to introduce you to this other variety of cardamom that you should know about.

Popularly known as Badi Elaichi or Kali Elaichi, Black cardamom has long been a part of Indian cuisine. They are often bigger, thicker, and more wrinkled than green cardamom. They are primarily used to flavour savoury meals like rice preparations. While both cardamom kinds are common in many different cuisines, the black variety is also used in health and beauty products.

What Is Black Cardamom?

Amomum subulatum is the scientific name for black cardamom. It develops in a pod on the herbaceous plants from the Zingiberaceae (ginger) family. The pods are about an inch long, with a thick, wrinkled, dry exterior that contains tiny, sticky, dark-coloured seeds. Black cardamom has a strong flavour of citrus and eucalyptus and a strong fragrance.

Amomum is a genus with several species that are found in eastern Nepal, India, and Bhutan. India produces more than half of the world's harvest. There are a lot of health benefits including black cardamom you should know about.

Benefits Of Black Cardamom

Here are all the benefits of black cardamom:

Contains antibacterial and antiseptic properties

Studies have found that oil from cardamom seeds contains antibacterial and antiseptic properties that will help kill bacteria and fungi. It can help boost immunity and provides protection against viral and bacterial infections.

Good for liver health

Some studies have shown that black cardamom can have positive effects on your liver. Studies have shown that black cardamom can help remove toxins from the body, which can be beneficial for the liver.

Promotes heart health

Black cardamom is believed to be heart-healthy and can help protect your cardiac health. It helps maintain your heart rhythm which will help assist in keeping your blood pressure levels under control, thus reducing the risk of heart health. It lowers the risk of blood clots, heat exhaustion and stroke.

Good for digestion

Have you been experiencing digestive problems? If yes, black cardamom helps ease digestive problems by fighting stomach ulcers. Additionally, it enhances your appetite and supports heart health. Additionally, it prevents problems with gas and bloating.

Wards off dental problems

Black cardamom is also useful in maintaining dental health. It aids in the fight against dental diseases, such as infections of the teeth and gums and other oral issues. Additionally, it has a potent scent that can treat halitosis, or what is more commonly known as bad breath.

Improves urinary health

Another benefit of having black cardamom is that it works as a diuretic. It can facilitate urination by keeping your renal system healthy. It can also reduce the risk of urinary infections by blocking the growth of bacteria.

May reduce cancer risk

Some studies have shown that black cardamon contains two phytochemicals, namely Diindolylmethane and Indole-3-Carbinol, that may help control the onset of ovarian, breast and ovarian cancer. A study published in the Journal of Medicinal Food found that cardamom reduced the size and weight of skin tumours in mice.

Detoxifies the system

A study by the National Institutes of Health found that black cardamom can have a positive impact on the body's detoxifying process. It may help remove caffeine from the blood which will help protect you from the harmful effects of the alkaloid.

Relieves pain

Black cardamom oil has sedative and anaesthetic properties. It might stop throbbing pain, such as a headache, and give instant relief. Stress and weariness are also eliminated with the spice's essential oil.

Help with respiratory problems

Black cardamom seeds can be used as a natural therapy to treat respiratory issues if you have a history of having them. It can aid in bringing about relief from several respiratory conditions, including asthma, cough, bronchitis, and tuberculosis. Black cardamom seeds can aid in the treatment of cough, colds, and sore throats. This is accomplished by assisting in the mucous membrane's relief and normalizing the flow of mucus through the respiratory tract.

Offers skin benefits

Consuming black cardamom is beneficial for maintaining healthy skin. It functions as both an antioxidant and an antimicrobial. Additionally, it has a lot of vitamin C, which is necessary to produce collagen, the protein that gives our skin its suppleness and elasticity. Black cardamom's combination of ingredients makes it easier for the body to remove toxins while also promoting blood circulation.

Benefits your hair

Consuming black cardamom might help you have good skin. It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties. It also contains a lot of vitamin C, which is important for the synthesis of collagen, the protein responsible for the suppleness and elasticity of our skin. The mixture of components in black cardamom facilitates the body's toxins removal while also enhancing blood circulation.

How To Use Black Cardamom?

To properly release its flavours and scent, the black cardamom pods are virtually always cooked in a little oil before being utilized. The pods can be partially crushed before being added to a dish to expose the seed. The black cardamom pods benefit from being cooked for extended periods of time in wet heat and go well with other spices with potent flavours. When using ground spice, use caution because a little bit goes a long way.

Are There Any Side Effects Of Consuming Black Cardamom?

Using cardamom in cooking has not been linked to any known hazards or negative side effects. For most people, using cardamom as a spice and flavouring agent is safe. When used as a supplement, cardamom has no set dosage. Many cardamom capsules or tablets state that each pill contains 400 500 milligrams of dried plant. A person should see a healthcare provider before taking cardamom supplements or any other natural supplements.