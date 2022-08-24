Bindii: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Gokhru

For the past several thousand years in India, many herbs and plants have been used as Ayurvedic treatment to eliminate serious diseases or physical problems. Many medicines are used in Ayurveda, but the most important is Gokhru, also known as Gokshura or Tribulus Terrestris. Buckwheat is one such herb beneficial in ridding the human body of serious diseases. Even though this plant is small in appearance, the benefits available from it are tremendous. Each part of this plant is used in different ways for different diseases. This article today lets us know about the advantages and disadvantages of gokhru.

Gokhru is also known as Gokshura. Gokshur plants can grow even during the rainy season. Bindii is a powerful medicinal herb that has various medicinal uses. Gokshura treats asthma, cough, anaemia, and internal inflammation. In addition, its plant's ash is used to treat rheumatoid arthritis.

According to Ayurveda, the consumption of Gokhru is mainly effective for problems related to urine (urination) and Vata disease. Today, everyone suffers from the problem of headaches due to stress. However, if you consume decoction of gokhru in the morning and evening, it controls pitta dosha, which removes headaches. Bindii decoction increases digestion power. It improves digestion capacity. Taking this medicine along with powdered peepli gives relief from all kinds of diseases related to the stomach. Giving a decoction of Bindii makes it easier to digest food for a person whose digestion power is weak. For example, mixing 5 grams of peepal powder in 30-40 ml of decoction of gokhru, drinking little by little, increases digestion power. Gokhru is very useful if there is diarrhoea after eating spicy food. Feeding 500 mg of Gokshurphal Churna with whey twice daily is beneficial for diarrhoea.

If gokhrus are consumed for a long time, then it can cause problems related to the prostate gland. Also, people suffering from breast and prostate cancer should not consume gokhru. Pregnant or breastfeeding a child, you should not consume it because its effect is vital due to possible problems. Children who are suffering from problems of diabetes or high blood pressure should consume it only after consulting a doctor. If consumed excessively, it can cause jaundice or kidney problems. Because of this, the kidneys make more urine than usual, which puts a burden on the kidneys. Therefore, the patient with jaundice should eat Gokshura only in small quantities. In addition, sleep problems are possible if gokhrus are consumed in excess.

