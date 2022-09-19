Betel Leaf: Health Benefits, Precautions And Side Effects Of This Ancient Indian Herb

Betel leaf is popularly known as 'paan ka patha' in India. Did you know that betel leaf contains many health benefits? Read on to know more.

Betel leaf is a vine from the Piperaceae family that is primarily consumed in Asia. It is famously known as "Paan Ka Patha" in Hindi in India. It is also known as "Tamalapaaku" in Telugu, "Vethalapaaku" in Tamil, and "Vattla" in Malayalam and so on.

During celebrations and holidays, the sheaf of betel leaves is presented to Gods and family elders as a sign of respect. These glossy, heart-shaped leaves are a rich source of vitamins like Vitamin C, thiamine, niacin, riboflavin, carotene, and calcium. They are frequently disregarded despite the enormous number of health advantages.

Health Benefits Of Betel Leaf

Here are all the health benefits of betel leaf you should know about:

Promotes digestion

Betel leaves contain carminative, intestinal, anti-flatulent and other gut-protecting properties that can help improve digestion. Studies have suggested that betel leaves boost metabolism, which stimulates circulation and the absorption of essential vitamins and nutrients in the intestines.

Diminishes joint pain

Betel leaves contain anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce joint pain and discomfort, which is a common symptom of many chronic diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis. Warming a bundle of fresh betel leaves and tightly wrapping them over the painful bones and joints will greatly reduce the amount of pain and inflammation there as well as ease arthritic symptoms.

Anti-fungal properties

Betel leaves contain polyphenols, particularly chavicol which contains antibacterial properties that provide protection from pathogens. It is often used to treat orchitis and arthritis. It also contains antifungal properties that provide relief from fungal infections. Applying betel leaf paste to the affected area may help you get rid of the fungus causing the problem.

Good for oral health

Betel leaves contain antimicrobial properties that can help fight bacteria in your mouth that can trigger oral problems like tooth decay, plaque and cavities. Betel leaf paste may help you get rid of bad breath, mouth odor, swelling and oral infections.

Manages blood sugar levels

Some studies have shown that betel leaf powder may help people who have been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes may be able to manage their blood sugar levels. It is also a potent antioxidant that aids in managing diabetes mellitus by reducing inflammation brought on by uncontrolled blood glucose levels and fighting oxidative stress.

Treats depression

Betel leaves have been used as a natural medicine to stimulate the central nervous system. Betel leaves contain aromatic phenolic chemicals that encourage the release of catecholamines, which contributes to improving mood and well-being. Thus, chewing betel leaves by themselves is a straightforward method to treat depression.

Relieves constipation

Betel leaves contain antioxidants that can help you get rid of free radicals. It soothes an upset stomach and returns the body's PH levels to normal. Betel leaf consumption is strongly advised in Ayurveda to treat constipation. Betel leaves should be crushed and left in water overnight. To facilitate bowel motions, drink the water in the morning on an empty stomach.

Side Effects Of Betel Leaf

There isn't much information to know if betel nut is safe to take in small doses, but it is mostly considered safe. Some studies have associated the chemicals in betel leaf with cancer as well. Plus, take it in moderation to avoid any complications.