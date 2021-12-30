Barley: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Barley is a part of everyday's breakfast in most households and why not? It is loaded with nutrients that help ward off several health problems. Here are the health benefits of barley you should know about.

Barley is a grain used to make bread. People frequently use grain as a source of nutrition. The grain is also used to manufacture medication by some individuals. While barley is used to reduce the risk of several diseases, the most popular remains for heart disease and high cholesterol. It's also used to treat diabetes, obesity, cancer prevention, and a variety of other ailments, but there's no solid scientific proof to back up these claims. Barley is used as a food grain, a natural sweetener, and an ingredient in the brewing of beer and the production of alcoholic beverages.

Health Benefits Of Barley

Barley contains all the essential vitamins, minerals and other beneficial nutrients to help maintain a healthy self. Here are the top health benefits of barley you should know about.

May help lose weight

Barley is rich in soluble fibre, which helps reduce hunger pangs and promote feelings of fullness both of which helps keep weight in check. Soluble fibres, such as beta-glucan, produce a gel-like substance in your stomach, digestion and absorption of nutrients are slowed. As a result, your hunger is suppressed and fullness is promoted.

Improves digestion

According to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, barley is high in insoluble fibre, which bulks up your stool and speeds up intestinal movement, lowering your chances of constipation.

Reduces cholesterol

Studies have found that the beta-glucans found in barley can help lower bad "LDL" cholesterol levels by binding to bile acids. These bile acids, which your liver creates from cholesterol, are excreted in your stool. As a result, your liver must use up more cholesterol to produce new bile acids, lowering the amount of cholesterol in your blood. Furthermore, the barley group had the highest increase in "good" HDL cholesterol and the lowest triglyceride levels.

Protect against diabetes

By reducing blood sugar levels and boosting insulin secretion, barley may minimise your risk of type 2 diabetes. This is due in part to barley's high magnesium concentration, a mineral that aids insulin synthesis and sugar utilisation in the body. The soluble fibre in barley binds with water and other molecules as it passes through your digestive tract, reducing the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream. According to research published in Plant foods for human nutrition, a breakfast consisting of barley has a smaller maximum rise in blood sugar and insulin levels than a meal consisting of other whole grains like oats.

Mitigates heart disease risk

Heart diseases are known to be the major cause of mortalities around the world. There are many factors that can lead to heart problems, two of the major risk factors of heart diseases are high blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Barley contains properties that help lower the risk of these factors, thus reducing the risk of heart diseases.

May prevent gallstones

Gallstones are solid particles that can form in the gallbladder, a tiny organ beneath the liver, on their own. Bile acids are produced by the gallbladder and are used by the body to break down fat. Gallstones usually do not produce any symptoms. Large gallstones can, on occasion, become lodged in a duct of your gallbladder, producing excruciating agony. The gallbladder is frequently removed in such circumstances. Barley has a type of insoluble fibre that may help prevent gallstone formation and lessen the need for gallbladder surgery.

Help prevent colon cancer

A diet high in whole grains has been associated with a lower risk of several chronic diseases, including some malignancies, particularly colon cancer. Barley's high fibre content plays a key role once again. Its insoluble fibre helps shorten the amount of time food takes to pass through your digestive system, which looks to be particularly protective against colon cancer. Soluble fibre may also bind to carcinogens in your gut, eliminating them from your system.

Side Effects Of Barley

When consumed, barley is considered safe for most people. Some people may have gas, bloating, or feelings of fullness as a result of it. There is insufficient credible information to determine if barley is safe. In certain people, barley might induce an allergic reaction. A rash on the skin and trouble breathing are possible symptoms.