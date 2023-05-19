Banyan Seeds: Precautions, Side Effects And Benefits

Banyan Seeds are also known as Ficus benghalensis because of their possible health advantage; they are frequently utilized in traditional medicine. Various elements of the banyan tree, especially the seeds, are said to have therapeutic characteristics in conventional medicine. In specific traditional medical systems, the seeds treat digestive issues, asthma, diabetes, and other diseases. Sushma PS, Chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore, shares banyan seeds' benefits, uses and effects.

Benefits Of Banyan Seeds

Banyan seeds include proteins, lipids, carbs, and minerals such as calcium, iron, phosphorus, and potassium. These nutrients are critical for sustaining physiological processes and general health. Banyan seeds are high in dietary fibre, aiding bowel movement regulation, avoiding constipation, and enhancing overall digestive health. Banyan seeds contain anti-inflammatory chemicals that may help decrease inflammation in the body. Banyan seeds contain antioxidants that help protect the body from free radicals and oxidative stress. Traditional beliefs say that banyan seeds can help lower blood sugar levels. Therefore, they are occasionally used as a component in herbal formulations for diabetic management. Banyan seeds are occasionally used in traditional respiratory disease treatments. They are said to contain expectorant characteristics, which aid in removing phlegm and ease of breathing. According to several traditional practices, Banyan seeds may help reduce blood sugar levels. Therefore, they are occasionally used as a component in herbal diabetes treatment regimens.

How To Include Banyan Seeds In Your Diet?

Roasted banyan seeds make a healthful snack. They can be consumed plain or seasoned.

Banyan seeds may be used in salads, soups, stews, and stir-fries. They impart a nutty flavour and a crunchy texture to your recipes. In addition, the cooked seeds may be blended into your favourite smoothie recipes. They will offer a healthy boost as well as a subtle nutty flavour. Banyan seeds contain specific nutrients, including proteins, fats, and minerals. However, their nutritional composition and potential health benefits must be well-established if you consider using banyan seeds as a nutritional supplement. Banyan seeds have been utilised in traditional sweets in specific regional cuisines, such as portions of South India. They are often soaked, ground, and used in sweet recipes like puddings or halwa. These delicacies are frequently prepared for special occasions or as temple gifts. In addition, traditional beverages have been made from banyan seeds. Typically, these beverages are made with infused water the following day. This mixture is thought to have digestive and rejuvenating qualities.

Some Precautions Need To Be Taken Before Consuming Banyan Seeds

Pregnancy and nursing: Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid eating banyan seeds because there is little scientific proof that they are safe during these periods. Allergies: Some people are allergic to banyan seeds. Avoid ingesting or utilising banyan seeds if you are allergic to figs or similar fruits. Skin irritation: In some people, the sap or milky latex from the banyan tree can cause skin irritation or allergic responses. Children: Banyan seeds are not suggested for young children since their bodies may react negatively.

