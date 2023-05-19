Banyan Seeds: Precautions, Side Effects And Benefits

Banyan Seeds are also known as Ficus benghalensis because of their possible health advantage; they are frequently utilized in traditional medicine. Various elements of the banyan tree, especially the seeds, are said to have therapeutic characteristics in conventional medicine. In specific traditional medical systems, the seeds treat digestive issues, asthma, diabetes, and other diseases. Sushma PS, Chief Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute, Bangalore, shares banyan seeds' benefits, uses and effects.
Benefits Of Banyan Seeds
Banyan seeds include proteins, lipids, carbs, and minerals such as calcium, iron, phosphorus, and potassium. These nutrients are critical for sustaining physiological processes and general health.
Banyan seeds may be used in salads, soups, stews, and stir-fries. They impart a nutty flavour and a crunchy texture to your recipes. In addition, the cooked seeds may be blended into your favourite smoothie recipes. They will offer a healthy boost as well as a subtle nutty flavour.
Banyan seeds contain specific nutrients, including proteins, fats, and minerals. However, their nutritional composition and potential health benefits must be well-established if you consider using banyan seeds as a nutritional supplement.
Banyan seeds have been utilised in traditional sweets in specific regional cuisines, such as portions of South India. They are often soaked, ground, and used in sweet recipes like puddings or halwa.
These delicacies are frequently prepared for special occasions or as temple gifts. In addition, traditional beverages have been made from banyan seeds.
Typically, these beverages are made with infused water the following day. This mixture is thought to have digestive and rejuvenating qualities.
Some Precautions Need To Be Taken Before Consuming Banyan Seeds
Pregnancy and nursing: Pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid eating banyan seeds because there is little scientific proof that they are safe during these periods.