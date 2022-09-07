Bacopa: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Brahmi

Dietician Neelam Ali, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, shares Brahmi's benefits, uses and side effects.

Bacopa herb, also known as brahmi, has been employed in conventional Indian medicine (Ayurveda). Avoid conflating brahmi (Bacopa monnieri) with gotu kola, and other herbal remedies occasionally referred to as brahmi. Alzheimer's illness, memory enhancement, anxiety, ADHD, allergy disorders, irritable bowel syndrome, and as a general tonic to combat stress are all treated with brahmi. Dietician Neelam Ali, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences, shares Brahmi's benefits, uses and side effects.

Health Benefits Of Brahmi

1. Treats cognitive diseases: The bioactive components of Brahmi and its neuroprotective characteristics include a decrease in ROS, a reduction in neuroinflammation, an inhibition of amyloid- aggregation, and an enhancement of cognitive and learning behaviour. In addition, based on past research, we propose that Brahmi may act as an inhibitor of Tau-mediated toxicity.

2. Boosts Immunity: This plant relieves stress by calming the mind and calming the body, which stops the stress chemicals from intensifying. By feeding the body with essential antioxidants and minerals that aid in fighting off infections and disorders, brahmi increases immunity. Therefore, regular Brahmi ingestion helps strengthen the immune system.

3. Improves Skin texture: Brahmi affects melanin, the pigment in our skin, to improve skin tone and texture. In addition to treating skin conditions, including eczema and acne, it also works on cell regeneration. Additionally, it promotes hair development and treats scalp conditions brought on by dandruff.

4. Keeps Asthmatic Attacks at Bay: Patients with asthma can benefit significantly from brahmi. To improve pulmonary function and to treat a variety of respiratory conditions such as congestion, bronchitis, colds, and sinusitis, chew on a few Brahmi leaves or steep them in your tea. It also functions as an expectorant by removing mucus and phlegm from the respiratory and throat tracts.

5. Treats Epilepsy: For thousands of years, people have utilised the leaves of brahmi to treat epilepsy. This is attributed to Brahmi's impact on neurological pathways, which also helps avoid various mental illnesses, including neuralgia and bipolar disorder, and epileptic fits.

6. Reduces Diabetes: Brahmi leaves are commonly suggested for people with diabetes since they have antihyperglycemic effects. According to studies, eating Brahmi leaves regularly helps lessen diabetes symptoms and promote a healthy lifestyle.

7. Treats insomnia: The herb brahmi is excellent for promoting restful sleep. It not only encourages sound sleep but also serves to increase your level of focus and alertness, as well as to calm you down during emotional upheaval. Brahmi is regarded as a brain tonic in Ayurveda.

Brahmi is also used to treat joint discomfort, hoarseness, mental disease, backaches, and issues with both men's and women's sexual performance.

Uses Of Brahmi

1. To treat stomach ulcers:Alleviates issues with digestion. The active ingredient in brahmi, which has anti-inflammatory qualities, aids the body's recovery from gastrointestinal illnesses. In addition, Brahmi has calming properties and calms inflammatory conditions like stomach ulcers and gastrointestinal tract inflammation.

2. To treat baldness: Brahmi promotes hair development in regions that have thinned out or decreased, which aids in treating temporary baldness. So it would be best to think about this Ayurvedic herb when you have such a problem. - This herb aids in creating a barrier of defence around the hair fibres.

3. To help the brain: The Ayurvedic herb brahmi, also known as water hyssop or bacopa, is said to sharpen the mind by defending brain cells and boosting neurotransmitters linked to memory and learning. Treating ADHD, anxiety, and Alzheimer's disease also helps people manage stress and improves memory.

4. As a sedative or anxiety drug: It is regarded as an adaptogenic herb, improving your body's capacity to withstand stress. According to research, Bacopa monnieri improves mood and lowers cortisol levels, a hormone directly linked to stress levels, which may help alleviate stress and anxiety.

Brahmi Side Effects

1. Nausea

2. Increased stomach motility

3. Upset stomach

However, if you have any negative responses to brahmi, speak with your doctor or the Ayurvedic practitioner who recommended it immediately.