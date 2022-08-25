Asparagus Racemosus: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Shatavari

What to know before you take Asparagus Racemosus (Shatavari)?

Nevertheless, whether you need it or not, the beauty of medicinal plants is exceptional and does wonder if it is used right. We're a few months away from winter, and it is time to enhance your energy levels with an extraordinary Asparagus Racemosus! Also known as Shatavari, it is a woody climbing plant used for medicinal purposes. The herb is said to be adaptogenic. Adaptogenic is the category of plants and mushrooms that helps to deal with stress, anxiety, fatigue and overall wellbeing. Shatavari can be consumed as a tablet, a powder, or liquid essence. Published in Biomedicine and Pharmacotherapy in 2018, a review of studies suggests that Asparagus Racemosus helps treat hormonal imbalances and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). However, we need more information and research on whether this herb is safe to consume and are the effects for real.

Dt Neha Pathaniya, Chief- Dietitian, Paras Hospitals, Gurugram, shares Shatavari's uses and side effects

Uses And Side Effects Of Consuming Shatavari

The herb has antioxidant and antibacterial effects and helps stimulate the immune system. Athletics use it to enhance their performance, which works best to help battle diabetes, HIV/AIDS, lactation, etc. However, we do not have any scientific evidence to prove this yet. It is said that the plant also promotes fertility and has a wide range of advantages for the female reproductive system. Many people confuse Asparagus Racemosus with Asparagus Officinalis. However, the latter is commonly eaten as a vegetable and is not the same as Asparagus Racemosus.

TRENDING NOW

Risks Associated With Shatavari

Albeit, there is no evidence about the benefits and disadvantages of consuming this plant, there are a few risks associated with it.

First, there's a possibility that you're allergic to Shatavari. In case of an allergic reaction, you can experience breathing difficulties, itchy skin or eyes, rashes, or dizziness. Without wasting any time, kindly run to the nearest doctor and take the required medication as soon as possible. Anyone taking diuretic medication must avoid Shatavari.

Conclusion

Asparagus Racemosus (Shatavari) has a lot of uses, which is why we have details about it everywhere. However, there's no proof for this, and one needs to take the herb under an expert's guidance. There are many safe options rather than trying a risky ingredient. Your health is precious and making difficult decisions increases the chances of permanent effects on the body. Choose wisely!

RECOMMENDED STORIES