Ashwagandha For High Blood Pressure: How To Consume This Ayurvedic Herb To Manage Hypertension

Add ashwagandha to your diet to see the magic it does in managing high blood pressure. Scroll down to know the details.

Ashwagandha, also known by its botanical name Withania somnifera, is a small woody plant with yellow flowers, found in parts of India and North Africa. This herb is sometimes referred to as 'Indian ginseng' or 'winter cherry' and is known for its medicinal properties. It is one of the most powerful herbs in the book of Ayurveda, the traditional system of medicine in India, which has been used as a remedy for curing several health-related issues. Ashwagandha is a nontoxic herb gaining attention worldwide. But, how much do you know about its ability to manage blood pressure? According to the studies, ashwagandha comes packed with properties that can help manage blood pressure effectively.

Ayurvedic experts say that ashwagandha contains chemicals that help in calming the brain, reducing swelling, effectively lower blood pressure, and altering the immune system. Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb, which not only lowers your blood pressure but also reduces inflammation and stress, which can contribute largely to triggering blood pressure and other health complications in the human body.

In this article, we take a deeper look at how Ashwagandha, one of the most common and effective Ayurvedic herbs, helps in lowering blood pressure levels.

Can Ashwagandha Reduce High Blood Pressure?

Ashwagandha is a wonderful Ayurvedic herb that can effectively help in managing stress, anxiety, low testosterone, diabetes, and autoimmune diseases. But, this is not it, this powerful Ayurvedic herb is also one of the most recommended home remedies for lowering high blood pressure or hypertension. Yes, you read that right. If you are suffering from high blood pressure, then consult your doctor and add the required quantity of Ashwagandha, the wonderful Ayurvedic herb to your diet.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Samiksha Kalra, Head dietitian and nutritionist, at Rosewalk Hospital said, "Stress is the major cause of high blood pressure and there is no better remedy than ashwagandha to calm your mind. The Ayurvedic herb is a rich source of adaptogens that have a calming effect on the mind and help cope with anxiety and stress. Moreover, it can also help to boost your immunity." He added, "Generally it's recommended to mix 1 teaspoon of ashwagandha powder in a glass of warm water and drink it early morning on an empty stomach to keep your blood pressure level in control."

How Much Should You Consume?

Understanding the dosage of medicinal herbs is important, as they decide the results. When it comes to Ashwagandha, one must consult a doctor about the dosage he/she requires to lower blood pressure. However, most research suggests that taking 250 500 milligrams (mg) per day for at least 1 month may be beneficial.

Other Health Benefits of Ashwagandha

Apart from managing high blood pressure, or hypertension, ashwagandha is also used for treating other chronic diseases, here is a list of health benefits that ashwagandha carries:

Relieves stress and anxiety Lowers blood sugar and fat Helps in increasing muscle strength Improves sexual ability in women Helps in improving sperm quality in men Boosts fertility in both men and women Sharpens focus Strengthening memory power Supports heart health

What Are The Side Effects of Ashwagandha?

Ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic herb, and experts say that it is a safe and non-toxic plant, but there are a few factors to consider before adding it to your diet. Check the complete list below:

Always consult a doctor before adding this herb to your diet. This is especially for those who are on medication. It is said that ashwagandha may enhance or weaken the effects of the medicines. Nausea and vomiting Ashwagandha may be unsafe for pregnant, and breastfeeding women. Avoid adding this herb to your diet when you are immunocompromised. It is a NO-NO for those who are soon undergoing surgery or have a thyroid condition.

Disclaimer: Ashwagandha is an Ayurvedic herb, but one must realise that there is a specific way or dosage for every body type. Always consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

