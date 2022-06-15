Asafoetida (Hing): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

In this article we examine the health benefits, side effects, and uses of Asafoetida.

Asafoetida (Ferula asafoetida), also known as hing is a very common spice used as a flavouring agent in food and as a traditional remedy for a variety of ailments. Asafoetida is a dried sap or gum resin that is extracted from the roots of the Ferula plants. These roots are commonly dried and then grounded into a coarse, yellow powder. The powder has many benefits, from medicinal purposes to aiding digestion, Asafoetida or hing has several health benefits. In Ayurvedic medicine, Asafoetida or hing is used to aid digestion and gas, as well as treat bronchitis and kidney stones. During the Middle Ages, some people wore dried gum around their necks to help ward off infection and disease.

Health Benefits of Asafoetida

While there are very less studies that are talking about the health benefits of Asafoetida or hing, here are some common health benefits that hing can offer you:

Asafoetida is found to be an excellent agent for treating irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). It protect high blood levels of certain fats including cholesterol and triglycerides. A good blood thinner.

Ayurveda also says that Asafoetida has been described as a laxative (aids in digestion and promote bowel movement), and a flatulent (helps in managing gas and bloating).

Uses

Asafoetida is a spice which can be used in the dishes. Apart from being used as a spice, this herb is also used in the treatment of several chronic diseases such as asthma, epilepsy, stomach-ache, flatulence, intestinal parasites, weak digestion and influenza.

Side Effects

Asafoetida is considered to be safe for most people, there is some evidence that shows that inadequate or consuming too much of this herb can lead to come health problems. Some of the side effects of Asafoetida or hing are as follows:

Swelling of the lips Gastric (intestinal gas) Diarrhoea Chronic headache Blood disorders Not good for those who have high blood pressure problems