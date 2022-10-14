Arjuna Bark: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects

Dietician Neelam Ali shares arjuna bark's uses, effects and benefits.

Terminalia (Arjuna ) is a tree. Three different Terminalia species are employed in medicine, particularly in Ayurvedic practices. Terminalia arjuna, Terminalia bellirica, and Terminalia chebula are these species. It contains multiple medical properties such as antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory Arjuna's key advantage is ensuring the heart's smooth operation and strengthening its muscles. Arjuna trees also have anti-hypertensive properties, which decrease excessive blood pressure and assist regulate blood pressure. In addition, according to scientific opinion, arjuna can help control angina, which is chest discomfort brought about by heart-related illnesses. One should take arjuna bark mixed in boiled milk at least 1-2 times daily to get the maximum benefits of arjuna for heart-related diseases. Neelam Ali, Dietician at NIIMS hospital, shares arjuna bark's uses, effects and benefits.

For anxiety: According to one study, Arjuna bark can significantly reduce chest discomfort by lowering cortisol (stress hormone). Arjuna can also help those with stable angina since it lowers blood pressure, manages HDL levels, and increases exercise tolerance.

For inflammation of the airways (bronchitis): Arjuna can help manage lung problems such as cough, asthma, and bronchitis, and as per Ayurveda, various lung problems such as bronchitis.

Other Benefits Of Arjuna Bark

1. Arjuna has an astringent effect which acts to detoxify the blood. Its homeostatic qualities aid in controlling exacerbated pitta states and relieving bleeding problems.

2. This herb's general cleansing effect helps clean urinary infections (UTIs).

3. It can be utilised to control the hormonal cycle and support the uterus in females. It is prescribed for endometriosis, fibroids, cysts, and various hormonal abnormalities. In addition, this plant can lessen excessive menorrhagia bleeding.

4. Arjuna has a powerful balancing impact on the body's pitta and Kapha doshas. This aids in the healing of ulcers and wounds.

5. This herb is mainly known for its cholesterol-lowering effect. However, it can be suitable for atherosclerosis, in which cholesterol plaques block arteries in one or multiple sites.

6. The tannins in Arjuna extracts act as beneficial anti-oxidants for the body. Which is very important for the cardiac muscles and is abundantly found in Arjuna tree bark. When someone has angina or is at risk of getting it, it stabilises the heart.

7. Arjuna bark is boiled with milk and used as the ultimate remedy. It can also benefit patients with fractured bones this tonic aids in hastening bone healing.

Side Effects Of Arjuna Bark

Anticoagulant Drug: Arjuna has a drawback if used with anticoagulant medications because it will thin the blood. Consequently, speaking with your doctor before using these medications would be best. Breastfeeding: It is typically not advisable for such women to take Arjuna while breastfeeding. For patients with diabetes: Arjuna acts as a blood thinner, lowering the body's blood sugar level. Therefore, you should monitor your blood sugar if you are using Arjuna along with any anti-diabetic medication. Pregnancy: It's preferable to avoid using certain medications during pregnancy.