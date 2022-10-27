Abutilon Indicum: Health Benefits, Uses And Side Effects Of Atibala

Atibala: Uses, Benefits And Effects

It is not wrong to call Ayurveda a treasure of health for five thousand years. Every herb has many properties for its physical and mental health. By the way, 1,200 medicines have been described in Ayurveda. Abutilon Indicum is a plant full of similar medicinal properties with innumerable health benefits. For many years, Ayurveda has been used to cure many diseases. In addition, it helps in controlling Vata and Pitta. Today, this article will tell you what Abutilon Indicum is. And what are its advantages, uses and disadvantages?

Medicinal Properties Of Abutilon Indicum (Atibala)

The lovely Abutilon Indicum has yellow blossoms and is grown for its medicinal properties. Its leaves have a bitter and barely pungent flavour. Kanghi is another name for it. Additionally, atibala is known scientifically as "Abutilon indica." It grows in a bushy form and remains green for many years. Abutilon Indicum can treat various medical issues, including cough, piles, stones, and discomfort. This plant has numerous medicinal characteristics in its leaves, flowers, and seeds.

Benefits Of Abutilon Indicum (Atibala)

When it comes to the health benefits of abutilon indicum, it possesses a wide range of therapeutic qualities, such as:

Abutilon Indicum is extremely good to the eyes. Make a decoction of its leaves, chill it, and wash your eyes. It is effective for a variety of eye problems. The seeds of Abutilon Indicum have specific qualities that help to alleviate piles symptoms. Consuming it causes wounds to heal quicker. In addition, the discomfort is substantially reduced. Abutilon Indicum possesses qualities that make it a substance that fights diabetes. Consuming its leaves encourages the body to produce more insulin, which aids in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. The leaves and roots of Abutilon Indicum contain specific ingredients that lessen the issue of stone formation. However, these elements affect the stones, causing them to begin disintegrating and slowly starting to exit the body. Abutilon Indicum possesses qualities that make it a substance that fights diabetes. Consuming its leaves encourages the body to produce more insulin, which aids in maintaining healthy blood sugar levels.

Uses Of Abutilon Indicum (Atibala)

Abutilon Indicum may be used in a variety of ways. Abutilon Indicum may be consumed in the methods listed below:

Abutilon Indicum can be taken as a decoction. Plants from the Abutilon Indicum genus are used to produce oil and pharmaceuticals. Its roots are thought to be particularly effective in treating various illnesses. You can also prepare it with the leaves of the abutilon indicum. Then, you can drink hot water while consuming the powdered leaves. The blossoms of this plant are also said to be particularly helpful. Making a paste allows you to use the roots and bark as paste.

Side Effects Of Abutilon Indicum (Atibala)

Consuming Abutilon Indicum has benefits, but there are side effects as well. Abutilon Indicum is usually regarded as safe to drink. However, taking it at higher than usual levels has the following adverse effects:

Abdomen ache Headache Heartburn Nausea or diarrhoea

It is advised to avoid the consumption of abutilon indicum if you are pregnant or breastfeeding a baby.

Dr Chanchal Sharma, the director, provided the knowledge in this article; therefore, use it sparingly and only after consulting a professional.