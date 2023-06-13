Hemp: Busting The Myths Surrounding Medical Cannabis

Known for its wide-ranging nutritional profile, hemp is one of the most versatile plants and has uses from roots to the top.

Hemp is one crop that has a lot of buzz around it. For many people, this is just another name for marijuana. This is one of the most common misconceptions that people hold regarding hemp. They think that it can give you a 'high' feeling. But the truth is that hemp has less than 0.3 per cent of the psychoactive cannabinoid THC. This just one of most common myth circulating about hemp. There are so many others that we decided to speak to an expert about it and reached out to Dr Piyush Juneja, Medical Advisor, Hampa Wellness, to get a better understanding on this. He has busted some myths regarding hemp in the article below.

Let's clear the fog around hemp with Dr Juneja.

Myth - Hemp is marijuana

Reality Not exactly! Let's put it this way Both are from the same family but they are more like distant cousins. Hemp and Marijuana sit under the umbrella of the Cannabaceae plant family. While they might look, smell and feel the same, the two varieties have completely different chemical and structural make-up. One major difference is 'THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol). The marijuana form of cannabis sativa contains higher THC, which is the primary psychoactive responsible for producing the high sensation. Hemp contains very little THC and hence, doesn't have a similar effect. Essentially, hemp is used in medicinal and wellness products or industrial products such as paper, clothes, etc.

Myth - Hemp gets you high

Reality This is one of the most common misconceptions about hemp that it will intoxicate you. But that's not the case. Since hemp-based products contain little THC, they do not fall in the psychoactive category and are safe for consumption. Hemp is widely popular among health and fitness enthusiasts as well as brands. It is best not to confuse hemp with marijuana. You can mix hemp seeds in your brownies or shakes and only hope to get an extra dose of protein and omega 3's or maybe a restful sleep.

Myth - It is illegal

Reality The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has approved the consumption of hemp seeds. A rich source of protein and omega 3's, this 9000-year-old Himalayan plant has become the new hot favourite of millennials who keenly work towards maintaining work-life balance. Today, hemp-based products, especially hemp hearts, powder and oil are being used in all healthy recipes from salads to salsa! It has also caught attention of many health and nutrition start-ups due to the massive medicinal opportunities it offers. Cultivation of industrial hemp is also a profitable bet for smallholder farmers.

Myth - It doesn't have any nutritional benefits

Reality It is the new 'superfood' that even A-listers as well as world-class athletes swear by. The therapeutic properties of the hemp plant are no secret to Ayurveda, which names it among the five essential plants and validates its efficacy in alleviating anxiety, stress, fatigue and pain. Naturally blessed with a multitude of nutritive and medicinal values, the hemp plant boasts of edestin protein, Omega 3.6 & 9, essential dietary fibers and essential vitamins and minerals.

Myth - Medical Cannabis is not allowed in India

Reality The truth is that Medical Cannabis products are allowed under Ayurveda and approved products can be prescribed by Ayush Medical practitioners also. For years, people suffering from chronic pain, joint issues, anxiety and stress have been using hemp to alleviate their condition. In fact, CBD oil alone is known to work effectively in treating inflammation in the body and in reducing chronic pain, particularly in diseases like arthritis and multiple sclerosis. Several studies have also linked it to antidepressants as the oil holds the ability to connect with serotonin receptors in the brain. Hence, it is also used in the treatments of insomnia, anxiety, depression or any post-traumatic stress disorder.

Myth - Cannabis is a western influence

Reality Found in the virgin mountains of the Himalayas, Cannabis is deeply rooted in Indian tradition and culture. In fact, Indian mythology is replete with mentions of cannabis, and often called the 'food of Gods'. It is believed that when Lord Shiva sampled its leaves, he instantly felt rejuvenated. Since then, it is offered to Lord Shiva and has been in use for 9000 years. It is one of the five most sacred herbs in Ayurveda and used for more than hundred ailments.

Myth - It is only the leaves and flower buds that have utility

Cloth, shoes, textiles, concrete, medicine, food, paper and bioplastic - hemp is useful for all purposes. Nowadays, it is also being used in cosmetic products such as lip balms, bath bombs and soaps. Indeed, it is a versatile all-rounder!

Myth - Cannabis is only useful for the most severe illnesses like cancer and neurological disorders

Reality - Hemp or Cannabis can be used by anyone and everyone. Anyone who feels out of sync, overwhelmed, foggy and bogged down by multiple priorities can benefit from it. Nutrition, personal care, pain management, stress and anxiety management, sexual health, menstrual health, neurological and immunity disorders, cancer management are some of the many benefits of hemp.

