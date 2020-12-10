Keeping your heart healthy can be challenging but it is important to take care of it. Heart disease which has remained the leading cause of death at the global level for the last 20 years is now killing more people than ever before the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated in its recent report. “Heart disease has remained the leading cause of death at the global level for the last 20 years. However it is now killing more people than ever before” the organisation said in a statement. Heart disease now represents 16 per cent of total deaths from all causes and