Heart Attack Prevention: 7 Ayurvedic Herbs To Protect Your Heart In Winter

Winter heart attacks: Here are 7 Ayurvedic herbs that can protect your heart from the chilly weather, and keep it warm.

What can be termed as a concerning trend, is that heart attack rates witness a major spike during winter. However, the risk can be curbed if we adopt these ancient Ayurvedic mantras to embrace the heart. Packed with nature's potent potions, these 7 Ayurvedic herbs promise to make your heart strong enough to fight the winter's icy assault, but also stoke its inner fire, keeping it strong and steady throughout the coldest nights.

Ready to swap anxiety for winter-wondrous heart health? Let's dive into this herbal haven and discover the secrets to a winter where your heart thrives, not shivers.

Heart Healthy During Winter: 7 Ayurvedic Herbs For Your Heart

Here are 7 Ayurvedic herbs that can help keep your heart health on track during winter:

Ashwagandha

One of the most powerful Ayurvedic herbs for heart health is Ashwagandha. This adaptogenic herb helps reduce stress and inflammation, both of which are risk factors for heart disease. Regular intake of ashwagandha can help improve sleep quality, which is important for overall heart health.

Turmeric

Turmeric comes packed with curcumin, which is best known for its anti-inflammatory properties, and anti-oxidants. Curcumin present in turmeric protects the heart from damage. You can add a pinch of turmeric to your morning warm water and drink it in the form of tea. Turmeric tea is also good for weight loss, which is another risk factor for heart attack.

Ginger

Ginger, also known as adrak, is one of the most commonly found ingredients in Indian kitchens. This rooty spice has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the risk of heart disease. It also improves blood circulation.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon, also known as dalchini is a great ingredient for your heart. This Ayurvedic herb helps in regulating blood sugar levels, which is essential to keep the heart healthy. It also has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.

Guduchi

Want to keep your heart healthy during the winter? Try to add Guduchi to your daily diet (understand the doses before adding this herb to your diet). Guduchi, also known as Tinospora cordifolia, boosts the immune system and helps fight off infections. It also has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect the heart.

Tulsi

Tulsi is known as the Indian holy basil. It is rich in antioxidants, which protect the heart from damage. It also has anti-inflammatory and cholesterol-lowering properties. You can add this herb to your diet in the form of tea, or can also consume two of the tulsi leaves with organic honey every morning.

Arjuna

Arjuna bark, also known as the "cardio tonic" of Ayurveda is one of the best herbs for your heart. It strengthens the heart muscle, improves blood circulation, and lowers blood pressure.

Disclaimer: All the herbs mentioned above are just a few of the many Ayurvedic spices that can help protect your heart. If you have any concerns about your heart health, be sure to talk to your doctor.