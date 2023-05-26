Gynaecological Disorders: Why You Should Opt For Ayurvedic Treatments?

Ayurveda offers a safe and effective long-term solution for women suffering from gynecological and reproductive disorders.

Ayurveda helps address gynaecological disorders at their root cause, leading to long-term relief without any side effects, says Dr. Aarati Patil, Co-Founder, Gynoveda.

Ayurvedic remedies are increasingly gaining popularity worldwide. Not only people are realising the benefits of Ayurveda and adopting it as a way of healthy living, but the ancient Indian medical system is also gathering interest from academicians and scientists across the globe. Ayurveda has been found effective in treating a range of disorders, including gynaecological disorders.

Recently, Gynoveda (an Ayurvedic women healthcare brand) got recognition from European Journal of Pharmaceutical and Medical Research for its breakthrough Ayurvedic formulation "Jeehv." The company claimed that the Ayurvedic formulation helped 127 out of the 149 participants in achieving ovulation in the span of 90 days at the latest, presenting a success rate of more than 85 per cent.

The HealthSite got the opportunity to interact with Dr. Aarati Patil, Chief Doctor, R&D Head, and Co-Founder, Gynoveda, and learn more about the Ayurvedic treatments for gynaecological disorders. Excerpts from the interaction follow:

Q. What are the most common gynaecological disorders among Indian women?

More than half of the women in India experience one or other gynaecological or reproductive health issues. The most common disorder among them is PCOD/PCOS, and in addition to that, infertility, period pain, irregular periods, hormonal imbalance, PMS, fibroids, endometriosis, and ovarian cysts are also prevalent. Furthermore, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of breast, ovarian, and cervical cancer.

Q. How can Ayurveda help tackle these gynaecological disorders?

Ayurveda offers a safe and effective long-term solution for women suffering from gynecological and reproductive disorders. By utilising Ayurvedic herbs and adopting a healthy lifestyle, women can achieve lasting relief without the need for invasive procedures or reliance on medications with potential side effects.

Considering Ayurveda's effectiveness, safety, non-invasiveness, and ability to address the root cause, it should be the primary choice for women seeking treatment. However, for optimal results, it is crucial to use pure herbs in the correct combinations during Ayurvedic treatments. Following a healthy diet and lifestyle is also integral to Ayurvedic treatments, as it ensures early recovery and prevents the recurrence of issues during the treatment process.

Q. How Ayurveda treatment is better than modern medicine?

Conventional treatment or allopathic medicine is typically the initial choice for women with gynaecological disorders. The approach of modern medicine to these disorders is primarily symptomatic, where painkillers are prescribed for period pain, and artificial hormones are used to treat irregular periods or PCOS. However, the results are only temporary, as the problems reoccur immediately after stopping the medications. Moreover, these medications often come with notable side effects. Consequently, the underlying root cause of the problem remains untreated, eventually leading to the need for surgeries in more than 80 per cent.

According to Ayurveda, the root cause of most gynecological disorders is mainly attributed to an unhealthy diet and lifestyle. Stree-Roga, one of the eight main specialized branches of Ayurveda, provides detailed descriptions of signs, symptoms, diagnosis, herbs, herb processing methods, storage, dosage, duration, and treatment protocols for gynecological and reproductive disorders in women. Ayurveda comprehensively understands the root cause and progression of specific gynecological disorders in the body. Through the use of Ayurvedic herbs, these disorders can be addressed at their root cause, leading to long-term relief without any side effects.

For instance, Ayurveda treats period pain by employing herbs such as ashoka, shatavari, and Haritaki, which naturally balance hormones, strengthen the uterus, alleviate inflammation, and prevent severe spasms. It provides long-term relief from period pain without any adverse effects. In the case of PCOD, Ayurveda focuses on dissolving cysts, restoring normal ovarian function and ovulation, reducing excess fat, and improving digestion and metabolism to reverse the condition from its roots.

