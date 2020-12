Did you know our great-great-great ancestors believed that every illness was related to the stomach and was directly or indirectly caused by poor gut conditions? Taking care of your gut is extremely important especially because your gut health decides your body’s overall condition. Be it indigestion or bloating, when your gut is not healthy, your body fails to work properly. Also Read - 6 gut-healthy morning drinks to improve your digestive health

Indigestion, gas, acidity, bloating, constipation, and stomach ulcers are all direct effects of the stomach not functioning like it is supposed to. While most of us are used to relying on chemically-heavy pills and tablets whenever a stomach condition arises, that may not be the best possible option to solve digestive problems. Ayurveda, on the other hand, employs natural elements and ingredients to deliver instant relief and long-term solutions to gastrointestinal issues. Take good care of your stomach with the help of Ayurveda. Here are some of the Ayurvedic solutions for common stomach problems. Also Read - Here's how to maintain blood sugar levels, starting from your gut

Feeling Bloated? Try ginger water

Ginger stimulates digestive juices like bile, saliva, and various other compounds that aid digestion, thus it’s great for better absorption and assimilation of nutrients. Indigestion is one of the root causes of bloating. Undigested food produces toxins that lead to serious health problems. Also Read - Feeling bloated? Easy and effective home remedies to treat stomach bloating

#How to consume it:

Boil a glass of water, mix 1tbsp of freshly grated ginger and let it boil for a few more minutes. Strain it and have it.

Constipation? Try ghee, salt, and water drink

Suffering from constipation? Consume a drink made with ghee, salt, and hot water. Ghee helps lubricate the inside of the intestines and salt removes bacteria. Ghee contains butyrate acid, a fatty acid with anti-inflammatory effects that may help with digestion.

#How to consume it:

Take a glass full of warm water. Mix 1tbsp of ghee (keep it organic). Stir the mixture well. Have this drink an hour after dinner.

Diarrhea? Try turmeric and ginger

When you are suffering from diarrhea, make sure to not indulge in any kinds of spicy foods. It is also very important to avoid dehydration when you have diarrhea, so drink a lot of fluids, more than you normally would. What else?

The best remedy to treat diarrhea is ginger. According to Ayurveda, if someone has diarrhea it’s not good to stop it immediately by giving medicines. Taking ginger to ensure the toxins, and diarrhea, leave the body naturally.

#How to consume it:

Grate 1 inch of ginger and add to 1 1/4 cup water. Boil with a little aniseed. After it’s boiled, add a pinch of turmeric powder. Strain the drink and have it.

Indigestion? Try garlic cloves and basil leaves

If your stomach is upset and you are suffering from indigestion that is not just going away – try garlic cloves and basil leaves juice.

#How to consume it:

Blend 3-4 garlic cloves, 10-12 basil leaves, and 1/4 cup wheatgrass juice. Do not strain it. Have it juice every day on an empty stomach to get rid of the indigestion problem completely.

Other Ayurvedic suggestions for someone who is suffering from gut problems:

1. Drink ginger or cumin tea every day to keep your digestion problems at bay.

2. Incorporate spices like turmeric, cumin, fennel seeds, coriander, and hing (asafetida) in your diet.

By following the above-mentioned guidelines, you’re maximizing the moments to keep your gut good, grateful, and happy. Keep your gut happy and live a healthy life.