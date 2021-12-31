Green Tea: Health Benefits, Uses, And Side Effects

Green Tea: Health Benefits, Uses, And Side Effects

Green tea (Camellia sinensis) is a herb rich in antioxidants that have been used in the treatment of several health problems. Here are some of the health benefits of green tea that you should know about.

Green tea (Camellia sinensis) is made from the tea plant known as Camellia sinensis. It is a healthy powerhouse that has been used for centuries as a medicinal tool in Ayurveda from India and traditional Chinese medicine to treat everything from fever to heart disease. From accelerating weight loss to preventing cancer and managing blood pressure, green tea comes with several health benefits. It has also been shown to prevent neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's. Green tea has also been promoted as an alternative to coffee for people who are trying to reduce their caffeine intake. It is rich in catechins that increase metabolism and fat breakdown and inhibit lipid absorption. According to Ayurveda, Green Tea has Deepan (appetizer) and Pachan (digestive) properties that help improve the digestive system and aid in weight loss. Due to its Kshaya (astringent) properties, it helps in maintaining the elasticity and firmness of the skin.

Health Benefits of Green Tea

Green tea (Camellia sinensis) is a herb rich in antioxidants that have been used in the treatment of several health problems. Here are some of the health benefits of green tea that you should know about:

Helps Fight Obesity

Green Tea is rich in caffeine and some other important antioxidants such as flavonoids. These antioxidants are beneficial for managing Obesity. They speed up metabolism and help in weight loss. Unhealthy eating and lifestyle habits are the main culprits of a weak digestive system. This increases the accumulation of Ama causing an imbalance in meda dhatu and resulting in Obesity. Green Tea is useful to control Obesity as it helps improve metabolism and reduce Ama due to its Deepan (appetizer) and Pachan (digestive) properties. It also balances Meda dhatu and thus reduces Obesity.

TRENDING NOW

Lowers The Risk of Blood Cancer

Green Tea is an extremely great herb that helps in lowering the risk of Leukemia (also known as blood cancer). According to Ayurveda, green tea has antiproliferative properties that prevent the spread of cancer cells by inhibiting their growth in the bone marrow and lymphatic system.

Protects Against Osteoporosis

Green tea is one of the most widely used herbs world-wise, for various reasons. Green tea has also been found effective in curing Osteoporosis. According to the Ayurveda, regular consumption of Green Tea might help provide protection against Osteoporosis. This her is rich in bioactive compounds that help in improving bone density and thus help in reducing the risk of osteoporotic fractures.

Manage High Blood Pressure

Green Tea is also helpful in managing High blood pressure (BP). this anti-oxidant-rich herb has flavonoids present in it which help in reducing blood pressure by making nitric oxide more available in the blood. Nitric oxide relaxes narrowed blood vessels and lowers blood pressure.

You may like to read

Keeps Heart Diseases At Bay

Green Tea contains cardioprotective which is great for those who are fighting Heart diseases. The antioxidants present in Green Tea works wonder against cell damage caused by free radicals. It reduces the production of reactive oxygen species and thus lowers the risk of cardiovascular disease. A limited amount of green tea can also help in managing high cholesterol, thereby further improving the functioning of the heart and keeping Heart diseases at bay.

Side Effects

While drinking green tea is considered to be safe for adults, there are a few side effects that one needs to keep in mind while sipping into a cup of herbal green tea on a daily basis. Here is a list of such side effects which green tea can have on you:

Stomach Problems Headaches The Caffeine quantity in green tea can disrupt your sleep cycle Anemia and iron deficiency Nausea or vomiting Extreme tiredness or fatigue Bleeding disorders Drinking too much green tea can also damage your lungs

The article does not contain all the plausible side effects of green tea. People who are suffering from an underlying condition or taking medication should talk to a doctor before making any changes to their diet.

How Much Green Tea Should You Drink Per Day?

The ideal amount of green tea one should drink each day is not clear, with studies showing conflicting results. While some studies found the benefits in drinking as little as one cup per day, other studies linked five or more cups per day to decreased risk of several diseases. However, one common thing most studies have found is that those who green tea are in better health than those who do not drink it at all.

RECOMMENDED STORIES