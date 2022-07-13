Go Organic Even When It Comes To Medicine: Ayurveda Shows The Way To A Better Life

Neem is known for its antiseptic and medicinal properties. It is also one of the Ayurvedic remedies to make your skin beautiful. In addition, neem leaves can relieve acne.

All ingredients used for making any ayurvedic medicines are of natural origin. Hence, they are perceived as safe and free from side effects.

Ayurveda, the science of life as we know it, has been in existence for more than 5000 years and continues to heal us in the modern times too. Flourishing for centuries, it is the ancient medical science of India, which advocates the harmony of mind, body and the spirit to maintain good health. The main objective of Ayurveda is to maintain and promote good health and prevent illness rather than only treating a disease. Understanding the core concepts of Ayurveda is not rocket science, its actually simple!! It believes in being in tune with the nature to stay fit and happy.

Ayurveda achieves its objective of maintaining good health through following proper diet, lifestyle and medicines. Most Ayurveda medicines are herb based but there are few which have metals and minerals too. All ingredients used for making any ayurvedic medicines are of natural origin. Since the source material for Ayurveda medicines are natural, they are perceived as safe and free from side effects.

Highlights of Ayurvedic medicine

Ayurveda medicines not only fight diseases but also offer the following benefits:

Are powerful immune boosters

Help detox the body

Relieve stress and anxiety

Improve digestion at macro and micro levels.

Quality control of Ayurvedic medicines

The herbs used for preparation of Ayurveda medicines are to be collected as per the norms laid down in the ancient scriptures, like the place should be auspicious without the presence of pests, it should not be uneven, soil should not be sandy or alkaline, the land should not be marshy and be free from toxic substances.

Every part of herbs like leaves, roots, bark etc. has to be collected in the right season, from the right soil and preserved well to enhance the efficacy. This quality control from the basic level of herb collection ensures authenticity and optimizes the healing properties of the formulation. Ayurveda emphasizes on using quality ingredients for medicine as well as for food and ideally these herbal ingredients are grown under natural conditions without using any chemicals and are organic.

Dangers of non-organic products

Conventional or non-organic cultivation methods use harmful elements like pesticides, which compromise the quality of the plant produce. Such products are are harmful and they are known to cause the following health issues.

Cause allergies as they damage the immune system

Can lead to neurological issues

Hormonal imbalance

Cancer and many more chronic health problems.

Apart from health hazards they are also damaging to the environment.

Understanding organic/Ayurvedic products

An organic product uses ingredients that are cultivated without using chemical fertilizers, pesticides, genetically modified organisms or growth hormones, are known to pack more nutrients and are useful in improving health. Organic products are natural and pure. With growing awareness about lifestyle diseases, organic and Ayurveda products provide a safe haven towards good health.

Organic food, health care and skin care products are good for overall health and also great for environment. Ayurveda inspires the organic trend as it advocates the use of natural, clean, nourishing and healing herbs, free from side effects.

Be natural and trust Ayurveda.

(This article is authored by Dr Manisha Mishra Goswami, Medical Adviser, Charak Pharma Pvt Ltd.)

