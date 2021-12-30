Giloy: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Giloy is a great herb which is been over for thousands of years to treat chronic diseases and can work wonders for your health. Here are some of the health benefits of Giloy that you should know about.

Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia) is a deciduous shrub that is found in many parts of India. In Ayurveda, which is the oldest form of medicine, Giloy is used as a treatment for a wide range of health conditions. Giloy is also called giloe, guduchi, and amrita, among other names. In Sanskrit, "guduchi" means something that protects the whole body, and "amrita" means immortality. In fact, Giloy is known as 'Rasayana' in Ayurveda which means improving the overall functioning of the body. It has been used in Ayurvedic treatment in Asia for thousands of years.

Health Benefits of Giloy

Giloy is a source of many important plant compounds which are needed by the body to fight several diseases. Some of these compounds which are present in Gilroy are - terpenoids, alkaloids, lignans, and steroids. Studies suggest that these compounds have antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-diabetic properties, among other benefits. Some of the most common health benefits of Giloy include:

Reduces Cholesterol Levels

High Cholesterol is one of the most common risk factors for atherosclerosis, the chronic condition which leads to hardening of the coronary arteries caused mainly due to plaque buildup. This severe condition may also lead to restricted blood flow, heart diseases such as heart attacks, and even stroke. According to the Ayurveda, Giloy helps in controlling the levels of cholesterol in the body by improving the metabolism and eliminating toxins from the body which are responsible for high cholesterol. Giloy is rich in Deepan (appetizer), Pachan (digestive) nature, and Rasayana (rejuvenating) properties which help in flushing out toxins from the body.

Helps Manage Stress and Anxiety

Almost one out of every five people are suffering from stress and some kind of anxiety, and all thanks to the busy life that everyone is following, especially while staying at home due to the whole pandemic situation globally. However, studies have proven that Giloy can help in beating stress and managing anxiety. Tinospora in Giloy is an extremely good herb for reducing anxiety and depression. Ayurveda also says that Giloy can be used as an adaptogenic herb. An adaptogen is basically a substance that helps the human body to adapt to stress. Since this health tonic can help the body to get rid of toxins and boost our memory, it can also help in calming down the anxiety triggers.

Easing Arthritis

Studies over the years have suggested that Giloy is a great herb for reducing arthritic inflammation and bone damage. According to the experts, Giloy reduces inflammation by suppressing the activities of certain cytokines and T cells which are mainly responsible for inflammatory activities in the body. Additionally, Giloy also decreases the activities of the osteoclasts, cells that are responsible for bone resorption and remodeling in humans.

Improves Liver Health

No, Giloy is not bad for your liver, in reality, it is the opposite, Giloy helps in improving liver health.In Ayurveda, Giloy is considered one of the most and essential hepatoprotective herbs. Giloy increases the levels of superoxide dismutase while simultaneously removing biochemical toxins from the liver such as aminotransferase, alanine, etc. According to the experts, these chemicals are important for the liver to function properly but when the organ is in bad shape the amount of recreation of these elements increases, thus leading to liver-based toxicity in the body. A study published in the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge Giloy can also help in a significant reduction of the liver damage and symptoms of hepatitis.

Some of the other Health Benefits of Giloy Include:

Helps in managing fever-like symptoms.

Aids symptoms of diarrhoea.

Control diabetes.

Reduces skin infection risk.

Excellent in managing urinary problems.

Good for managing Hansen's disease (formerly called leprosy).

Speedy recovery from Jaundice.

Side Effects of Giloy

While Giloy could be a healthy addition to your diet, it is important to know there are some possible side effects of the herb too. Side effects of Giloy include:

Giloy is rich in hypoglycaemic agents (blood sugar lowering), which is why people suffering from diabetes and are on medication must check with their physicians before including Giloy in any of the forms to their diet.

Giloy could also potentially cause problems if you have an autoimmune disease , like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, or Crohn's disease.

Giloy isn't recommended for pregnant or lactating mothers.

The article does not contain all the plausible side effects of Giloy. People who are suffering from an underlying condition or taking medication should talk to a doctor before making any changes to their diet.