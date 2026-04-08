Giloy Health Benefits: Is it safe to take Guduchi tablets or powder daily? Ayurvedic expert from Patanjali explains

Giloy Health Benefits: Giloy, also known as Guduchi, is an ancient herb that is packed with an array of benefits. Popular for its immunity-boosting properties, Giloy helps in actively fighting against various pathogens. It has been a part of Indian medicine for a very long time.

Giloy Health Benefits: Is it safe to take Giloy tablets or powder daily? Ayurvedic expert from Patanjali explains

Ayurveda is one of the oldest forms of medicinal practices, focused not just on healing but on promoting long-term wellness and managing both chronic and acute conditions. In this approach, practitioners carefully assess the root cause of a condition, identify suitable herbs or therapies, and recommend practical ways to incorporate them into daily life for sustained health benefits. While Ayurveda has named over millions of herbs that comes packed with medicinal properties, in today's article, we will talk about one of the most useful and powerful Ayurvedic herb - Giloy.

Giloy is also called giloe, guduchi, and amrita, among other names. The word "giloe" is a Hindu mythological term that refers to a mythical heavenly elixir which helps keep celestial beings eternally young. In Sanskrit, "guduchi" means something that protects the whole body, and "amrita" means immortality.

Ayurvedic Health Benefits of Giloy: How It Helps Strengthen Immunity

In recent times, poor lifestyle habits have led to a steady decline in people's immunity. After the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a growing focus on strengthening immunity, with many turning to Ayurveda for natural solutions. One such popular herb is Giloy (Tinospora cordifolia), also known as "Amrita" in Ayurveda meaning a herb with nectar-like properties.

Giloy has a slightly bitter or pungent taste, which is why people often prefer consuming it in the form of Giloy tablets (Giloy Vati) or Giloy powder (Giloy Churna). While these are widely used for boosting immunity, an important question remains: Is it safe to consume Giloy daily?

What Are Giloy Vati and Giloy Churna?

Before we go deeper into understanding how Giloy or Guduchi works when consumed, let us take a look at the forms in which they can actually be consumed. Rich in antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and immunomodulatory properties, Giloy plays a crucial role in flushing out toxins from the body. It not only helps the liver, heart and the brain, but also works great in strengthening immunity. Wondering how? Scroll down to know.

Giloy Vati (Also known as Giloy Tablets)

Giloy Vati is made from extracts of the Giloy plant. It is a convenient option for those who do not prefer the bitter taste of raw Giloy juice or powder. It is also easier to store these tablets as their shelf life is more compared to giloy juice and other forms of this herb.

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Giloy Churna (Powder)

The next form of this herb that can be added to your daily diet routine is Giloy Churna. This one is prepared by grinding dried Giloy stems. Like the fresh plant, it has a bitter and slightly sharp taste. But understand that this herb can have some exceptionally good affects on your body.

Is It Safe to Take Giloy Daily?

Now the question is to understand if Giloy is actually good for the body when consumed daily. According to Ayurveda, Giloy is generally considered safe when consumed in the right dosage and manner. However, its intake should be based on an individual's body type (Vata, Pitta, Kapha). Patanjali Ayurvedic experts strongly recommend consulting a doctor or Ayurvedic practitioner before taking Giloy regularly.

In general, adults may be advised to take 1 2 Giloy tablets once a day, but the dosage may vary for children and elderly individuals.

Health Benefits of Giloy Vati

If you are still wondering about how giloy vati helps keep your body healthy and disease-free, take a look at some of the most popular health benefits of this Ayurvedic herb that your body may enjoy when you start taking it daily:

Boosts Immunity: Yes, you read it right! Giloy is known for its immunity boosting properties. Consuming this herb daily can help enhance the body's ability to fight infections and also reduce the risk of common illnesses like cold and flu. One is usually recommended to consume this herb especially during the seasonal changes. Helps Manage Fever: This herb is also helpful in reducing the body's temperture. It is often used in Ayurveda to regulate body temperature during fever. Supports Liver Health: As dicussed above, giloy is an exceptional Ayurvedic herb that comes packed with health benefits which helps the liver stay clean and healthy.

Precautions To Take When Consuming Giloy

One of the most important things to keep in mind while adding this herb into your daily routine is to educate yourself about how Giloy behaves inside the body. If you are suffering from any underlying health condition or taking any medicines, ensure that your doctor is informed about your plans to add this herb to your daily diet regimen. The right dosage and the right way to consume Giloy are essential for anyone to enjoy benefits of this herb. Experts also suggest that special care should be taken before giving it to children or elderly individuals.

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HIGHLIGHTS

Giloy, also known as Guduchi, is one of the more revered Ayurvedic herbs that has been used for ages while treating serious health problems. Consuming Giloy regularly can help boost immunity and strengthen body's defence power. Consuming giloy daily can help get rid of toxins from the system.

Disclaimer: This article is for general information only and should not be considered medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional before starting any supplement.