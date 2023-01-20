G20 India Delegates Visit Somatheeram Ayurveda Village, Join Morning Yoga Session

The G20 delegates witnessed the holistic and healing powers of Ayurvedic therapies and also participated in a morning yoga session.

India G20 presidency's first Health Working Group meeting was held at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. During the three-day meeting, the delegates discussed health priorities like Health emergencies prevention and preparedness, strengthening cooperation in pharmaceutical sector and digital health innovation and solutions. The delegates also visited the Somatheeram Ayurveda Village at Kovalam to understand holistic healthcare service delivery system and participated in a morning yoga session.

One of the highlights of three-day meeting was a side event on Medical Value Travel. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush said that Medical Value Travel is an essential component to address vulnerabilities and disparities of healthcare systems.

Holistic Healing For A Healthier Planet! The side event on Medical Value Travel at the 1st Health Working Group meeting of #G20India Presidency highlighted how Integrated Healthcare can achieve Universal Health Coverage through Value-Based Healthcare. 📖 https://t.co/JxKrOP4W8fpic.twitter.com/EVp8HnMr1l Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 20, 2023

Holistic Wellbeing through Integrated Healthcare

The G20 delegates also attended a panel discussion on Achieving Holistic Wellbeing through Integrated Healthcare.

Delivering the keynote address during panel discussion, Kotecha said that there has been a paradigm shift towards holistic health and wellbeing after Covid.

He opined that integrative healthcare based on evidence-based traditional medicine practices and modern system would be helpful in achieving Universal Health Coverage through quality; efficiency; equity; accountability, sustainability, and resilience.

Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan were also present in the panel discussion.

Mr. Peter Schmeissner, an esteemed #G20India delegate from U.S. says "#G20 Presidency under India is touching some crucial topics on health right now, the outcome of discussion on which will be very important of global health." #G20IndiaHealthyTalks@PMOIndia@g20orgpic.twitter.com/sOuRibZpuj Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) January 20, 2023