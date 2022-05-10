FSSAI Issues New Regulations For Ayurveda Aahara: Check Details Here

Ayurveda vs Allopathy

Manufacturers of Ayurveda Aahara cannot make claims that such products can prevent or cure any disease, warns FSSAI.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Sunday issued a notification to inform the public about the Regulations on Ayurveda Ahara. The regulation defines Ayurveda Aahara as food prepared in accordance with the recipes or ingredients, or processes as described in the authoritative books of Ayurveda.

From now, it will be mandatory for manufacturers of such products to display an "Ayurveda Aahara" logo in the immediate proximity of the name or brand name of the product. The products should also carry a warning advisory stating "only for dietary use" on the labels.

The 'Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahara) Regulations, 2022' stated that manufacturers of Ayurveda Aahara cannot make claims that such products can prevent or cure any disease.

"The labelling, presentation and advertisement shall not claim that the Ayurveda Aahara has the property of preventing, treating or curing a human disease or refer to such properties," FSSAI said.

In addition, the Regulations mention that vitamins, minerals and amino acids cannot be added to Ayurveda Aahara, but the natural vitamins and minerals present in the food naturally may be declared on the label.

Further, it warns against manufacture or sell of Ayurveda Aahara intended for administration to infants up to the age of 24 months.

Key points mentioned in the Ayurveda Aahara Regulations

Food business operators would be required to formulate Ayurveda Aahara in accordance with the categories and requirements specified in the Regulations.

The label of Ayurveda Aahara should also have specifications such as intended purpose, the target consumer group, recommended duration of use, etc.

Manufacturers can make claims in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims), Regulations, 2018. However, the foods need prior approval from the Authority.

The food business operators are required to provide information on the purity criteria adopted for ingredients at the time of licensing and any subsequent changes.

It also mentioned a list of 32 additive items that are permitted in the Ayurveda Aahara, including Guar Arabic/Acacia Gum, Konjac Flour, Jaggery, Mollasses, Paprika/Paprika Extract/Paprika Oleoresin and Caramel plain.

Expert committee to check on Ayurveda Ahara

The Authority will form an expert committee under the Ministry of Ayush to provide recommendations on approval of claims and products in the Ayurveda Aahara segment. The committee would consist of relevant experts including representatives of FSSAI. The Committee will also be empowered to address concerns regarding registration or licensing or certification or laboratory accreditation or testing or quality issues related to Ayurveda Aahara.

FSSAI has clarified that Ayurvedic drugs or proprietary ayurvedic medicines and medicinal products, cosmetics, narcotic or psychotropic substances, herbs listed under Schedule E-I of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 do not fall under the Food Safety and Standards (Ayurveda Aahara) Regulations, 2022.

The Authority also clarified that packed food items used in day-to-day life for dietary purposes, such as pulses, rice, floor or vegetables etc. shall not be covered under this.

The FSSAI had earlier issued a draft notification for the new regulation, which was published on July 5, 2021. The final notification was prepared after considering the objections and suggestions from the public.

