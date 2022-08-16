Foods to Avoid at Night According to Ayurveda

If you prefer non-veg food, choose eggs and mutton soups over chicken and fish. Vegetarian diets can be compatible with breastfeeding. Supplement with B12 to ensure your baby does not have a B12 deficiency.

Some foods when consumed at night can increase kapha dosha, cause indigestion and excessive weight gain, according to Ayurveda.

Active lifestyle and healthy eating habits are the keys to good health. When we say health eating, it is not just about what food you eat, but when you eat is also very important. Eating the right food at the right time is crucial for your body to function properly and to stay healthy and fit. There are certain foods that are better to be avoided at night. For example, Ayurveda doesn't recommend eating curd, rice and non-vegetarian food during dinner time. But why you should avoid these foods at night? Keep reading to know the reasons.

Dr. Chaitali Deshmukh, Ayurvedic Consultant, Birla Ayurveda, says, "If you are serious about your body and health, you should be conscious about the food that you consume at night. Eating late at night can have an immediate impact on your mind and body. It is not only what you eat, but also when you eat it, that is important for your body to function properly."

Have a light dinner

Both Ayurveda and modern science recommend eating light at night. One of the standard recommendations is always a list of foods to avoid at night.

TRENDING NOW

"If we divide a day into three equal parts, the last part is naturally dominated by Kapha. So, during this time, the food we eat should balance Kapha and not increase Kapha dosha," Dr. Chaitali explains.

Foods you should avoid at night

According to the Ayuveda expert, foods that should be avoided or consumed in small amounts at night include oily food, junk food, sweets, chocolates, heavy-to-digest food, non-vegetarian food, cold or frozen food, ice creams, large quantities of food, and curd.

Dr. Chaitali elaborates, "When these foods are consumed, kapha increases, resulting in complications such as morning running nose, worsening of cough and cold, allergies, excessive weight gain, excessive salivation in the morning, worsening of vomiting, indigestion, and so on."

You may like to read

"Consuming these foods at night causes toxic substance accumulation over time, which leads to further complications. People suffering from any of these conditions should definitely avoid the foods listed above. In many cases, this simple dietary change alone is found to cure or improve many respiratory conditions," she adds.

Best foods for dinner

For dinner, Dr. Chaitali suggests choosing a healthy low carb diet that is easy to digest. She says:

At night, have butter milk instead of curd.

Chapatis are better compared to rice.

Food should be limited in quantity.

Curry leaves, dal, turmeric, and small amounts of ginger are all good at night.

"The general rule is that the food you eat should make your stomach feel light. There should be no sense of heaviness. We generally require less energy while sleeping. As a result, if we eat a lot at night, the majority of the energy produced by the food is stored in the body, causing fat deposition and weight gain. As a result, modern science recommends a light diet at night," the expert concludes.

If you have been eating these foods at night, stop doing so and you will see the improvement in your health.

RECOMMENDED STORIES