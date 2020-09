Stretch marks are inevitable during pregnancy. Usually, stretch marks appear on the belly, thighs, breasts, and hips during the second trimester. As the uterus expands to accommodate the growing foetus, the skin surrounding the stomach also gets stretched. It is when the skin splits that stretch marks are formed. As the stomach expands, the skin also tends to sag and become dry and itchy due to lack of moisture. With early intervention, the appearance of stretch marks can be prevented or reduced. Also Read - Pregnancy incontinence: Know how to deal with this embarrassing side-effect of expecting moms

One easy way to prevent/reduce stretch marks is by following a pregnancy skincare regimen. But regular skincare routine may not work, according to Dr Prathibha Babshet, Ayurveda expert, R&D, The Himalaya Drug Company. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their first child: 5 things first-time moms need to know

“Skin tends to change during pregnancy, which means regular skincare routine probably won’t be very effective. Hence, understand the nourishment that skin requires during this phase and choose a regimen accordingly,” IANS quoted Dr Babshet, as saying Also Read - Pregnancy tips: What should you ask your doctor if you plan to have a baby soon?

For pregnant mothers, Dr Babshet shared an essential two-step skincare routine for managing stretch marks during and post-pregnancy.

Massage your tummy, sides, lower back, thighs and legs gently before bedtime using olive, wheat germ, almond, or sesame oil. This helps in building skin elasticity while increasing blood flow.

Moisturise your skin surrounding the stomach after a shower. A cream with a herb-oil-butter complex may work wonders.

Apart from a good skincare regimen, pregnant women should:

Eat a healthy diet

Include foods that are rich in vitamins A, E and C – these are nutrients that are great for your skin. These vitamins are found in spinach, strawberries, nuts, seeds, carrots, sweet potato, mangoes, walnuts, eggs, etc. Also, include foods that contain omega-3 fatty acids into your diet. These fatty acids can keep your skin membrane healthy, and give you a natural, healthy glow.

Exercise regularly

Exercise helps maintain skin elasticity, improves circulation in the body and helps you breathe in more oxygen. All these make your skin more able to stretch, and thus reduces the appearance of stretch marks. Moreover, exercising during pregnancy helps you gain weight gradually that can also help prevent/reduce the appearance of stretch marks. Walking, swimming, aerobics, cycling, and yoga are the best exercises for pregnant women. But consult your doctor before starting any exercise.

Drink enough water

Water keeps the skin hydrated, detoxifies the body and helps the skin cope with the stress of stretching. Drink six to eight glasses of water during pregnancy. But avoid caffeine in tea and coffee. If you have to drink tea, go for drink green tea which is rich in antioxidants and is caffeine free.

Exfoliate your skin

It is as important as moisturising the skin to avoid stretch marks. Exfoliation removes dead skin from the top layers of the skin and allows new cells to surface. In addition, it increases blood circulation in the area and prevents the formation of stretch marks. Dry brush your skin using a soft-bristled body brush and take a warm bath. Or scrub your body with a loofah while having a bath.

Treat stretch marks early

Even after taking all these precautions you still develop stretch marks, treat them when they are still pink/red and a little painful. Try applying coconut oil on the site. It may improve the overall appearance of skin and reduce the look of stretch marks.

A cream that contains either glycolic acid or retinol may also work on stretch marks. But always consult your doctor first as ingestion of glycolic acid or retinol, during pregnancy can be dangerous for your baby.

With inputs from IANS