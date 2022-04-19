Follow Basant Ritucharya To Prevent The Health Effects Of Heat: Ayurveda Expert

Digestive problems are common during summer.

An Ayurveda expert advises what you should and should not do to avoid heat-related illnesses and keep yourself cool during the hot months.

The sudden increase in temperature can trigger heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, headache, rash, cramps, digestive problems, loss of appetite. heat exhaustion and even very serious conditions such as heatstroke, which can be fatal. Below, an Ayurveda expert advises what you should and should not do to avoid these problems and keep yourself healthy and cool during the hot months.

In conversation with the HealthSite, Dr Ekta, R.O (Ayu), Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati shares the Ayurvedic ways to stay fit, healthy, and cool during this time of the year.

Dr Ekta, said, "The twelve months in a year are divided into six seasons. Each season has its own character and effect on the health of an individual. Basant ritu is one of the six seasons. This season is also known as spring season because trees and plants bloom with new flowers and new leaves. This ritu falls during the months of Chaitra and Baisakh which is correspond to the mid-March to mid- May period."

Talking about the effect of this season on health, she stated, "Due to warm climate (daytime) kapha which is accumulated during the winter season liquefies in Basant ritu and leads to decrease in digestive power and various kaphaj ailments like pratishyaya (rhinitis) kasa (cough) and skin disorders."

Basant ritucharya

To prevent these ailments, one should follow the Basant ritucharya (spring season regimen)

One should take laghu aahaar (easily digestible food)

One should take old yava (Barley), Godhuma (wheat), shali (rice), mudga (green gram).

Honey should be added in diet, but diabetic patients should avoid honey.

One should take water medicated with shunthi (ginger), madhu (honey), vijaysar.

Exercise should be done daily.

Massage with dry powder of chandna, aguru should be done.

Kavala (gargle) should be done.

Panchkarma: Vamana karma is also advised in Basant ritu.

Things you should avoid during this season

Day time sleep

Guru aahaar (heavy to digest food items)

Stay Fit, Stay Healthy, Stay Cool

