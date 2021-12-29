Flaxseed: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Flaxseed: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Flax seeds are highly nutritious and can work wonders for your health. Here are some of the health benefits of flax seeds that you should know about.

Known as Alsi in Hindi, Flaxseeds are believed to be one of the most powerful foods. History suggests that flaxseed is a plant-based food that is high in fibre, antioxidants, and omega-3 fatty acids. It's referred to as a "functional food" because it can be consumed to improve one's health. Flax was a crop grown in ancient Egypt and China. It has been used in Ayurvedic treatment in Asia for thousands of years. Flaxseed is now accessible in a variety of forms, including seeds, oils, powder, pills, capsules, and flour. It's used as a dietary supplement to help people avoid constipation, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, cancer, and a variety of other ailments.

Health Benefits Of Flaxseeds

Flax seeds contain several nutrients that may provide many health benefits. Some of the most common health benefits of flax seeds include:

Reduces cancer risk

Research published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine found omega-3 fatty acids present in flaxseeds may aid in the prevention of the growth of several types of cancer cells. Studies have also found that flaxseed contains lignans, which are antioxidants that can delay tumour growth by stopping new blood vessels from developing. Lignans are a form of phytoestrogen, a plant-based substance that has estrogen-like properties. Although there has been some concern that phytoestrogens may raise the risk of breast cancer, a new study reveals that they may protect against the disease.

Boosts heart health

As per the American Heart Association, omega-3s, fibre and lignans, all of which are present in flaxseeds, are important to safeguard your heart. Studies have also shown that flaxseed contains phytosterols. Phytosterols are similar to cholesterol in structure, however, they assist inhibit cholesterol absorption in the intestines. Phytosterols may thus aid in the reduction of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, sometimes known as "bad" cholesterol, in the body.

Eases arthritis symptoms

Arthritis is a condition in which one or more joints enlarge and become tender. Joint pain and stiffness are the most common symptoms of arthritis, which normally worsen with age. Flaxseed, according to the Arthritis Foundation, can aid with joint pain and stiffness. It's used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, and Raynaud's phenomenon in some people. However, there is limited research to support the benefits of flaxseeds for arthritis, but the ALA in these seeds may help reduce inflammation.

Helps manage blood sugar levels

Type-2 diabetes is a major growing problem across the world. It is caused by the body's inability to secrete insulin or resistance to it. A study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition found that the insoluble fibre content in flaxseeds helps slow down the release of sugar in the blood and reduce blood sugar levels.

Aids weight control

Are you trying to lose weight? Then flaxseeds might be able to help you. Due to soluble fibre in flaxseeds, they can help keep you full for longer and may help you manage your weight by controlling your appetite.

Good for digestive health

According to the Journal of the American Dietic Association, one tablespoon of whole flax seeds has 3 grammes of fibre, which is 8 12% of the daily recommended fibre consumption for both men and women. Furthermore, flax seeds contain both soluble and insoluble dietary fibre, so adding them to your diet can help you have more regular bowel movements and improve your digestive health.

Side Effects

While flaxseed could be a healthy addition to your diet, it is important to know there are some possible side effects of the herb too. Side effects of flaxseeds include:

Intestinal problems

Bloating

Diarrhoea

Stomach ache

Constipation

Allergic reactions

Flatulence

The article does not contain all the possible side effects of flax seeds. People who are suffering from an underlying condition or taking medication should talk to a doctor before making any changes to their diet.