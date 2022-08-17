Fenugreek Seeds Health Benefits: What Happens When You Drink Soaked Methi Dana Water On An Empty Stomach

Fenugreek Seeds: Health Benefits of Eating Soaked Methi Dana On An Empty Stomach

Here is a list of 5 health benefits of consuming fenugreek seeds (soaked overnight) water, first thing in the morning or on an empty stomach.

Do you know the first thing that you consume on an empty stomach is what keeps your metabolism rate on track for the rest of the day? Yes, you read that right! The first food that goes into your stomach helps your hungry soul and supports the system to work correctly throughout the day.

Fenugreek seeds, also known as methi dana (seeds), are a prevalent ingredient on Asian kitchen shelves. This herb has numerous health benefits that one can easily see when consumed regularly. From improving the digestive system to promoting weight loss, fenugreek seeds are great for overall health. In addition, ayurvedic experts also believe that drinking fenugreek seeds soaked in water overnight (warm it while consuming) is highly effective in treating several health conditions. Together, these significant factors of the fenugreek seeds make it a fantastic herb for naturally treating various ailments.

5 Health Benefits of Soaked Fenugreek or Methi Seeds

Check out these fantastic five health benefits that consuming soaked fenugreek seeds or methi dana on an empty stomach can provide you:

Helps In Digestion

One of the essential health benefits of consuming soaked methi seeds or fenugreek seeds is that it helps improve the body's digestive system. Fenugreek seeds are natural sources of antacids that aid in digestion. Therefore, experts recommend that people suffering from digestive issues such as acidity, gas, and bloating must start their day with a glass of warm water of soaked fenugreek seeds. However, avoid drinking it during summer.

Manages Cholesterol Levels

Fenugreek seeds are great for those suffering from high cholesterol levels. Methi seeds contain flavonoids, which aid in lowering the levels of bad cholesterol (LDL) in our bodies. Therefore, if you suffer from high cholesterol levels, drink soaked fenugreek water on an empty stomach daily.

It helps Deal With Period Cramps

Fenugreek seeds or methi dana are rich in anti-inflammatory properties that help relieve menstrual cramps and other issues during the monthly cycle. In addition, the presence of alkaloids in the methi seeds-soaked water is what helps in reducing menstrual pain.

Promotes Weight Loss

Methi seeds-soaked water is also great for those trying to shed off kilos. These seeds increase your body's metabolism rate and generate heat, which helps in weight loss. Drinking methi seeds-soaked water on an empty stomach is also a great detox routine.

Essential For Skin And Hair Health

Fenugreek seeds-soaked water also provides your body with good skin and hair health. Methi seeds contain diosgenin, a compound that has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. These characteristics of methi seeds promote good hair and skin health by keeping the skin healthy, glowing and damage-free.