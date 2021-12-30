Fenugreek: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Fenugreek: Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects and More

Fenugreek seeds are loaded with many nutrients and offers many health benefits, here are the top benefits of fenugreek seeds you should know about:

Fenugreek (Trigonella foenum-graecum) is an herb similar to clover. Fenugreek is mainly found in the Mediterranean, Europe, and Asia. It is also a common ingredient in Indian dishes and is often taken as a supplement. This herb has numerous health benefits. According to the Ayurveda, Fenugreek slows down sugar absorption in the stomach and stimulates insulin. Both of these effects lower blood sugar in people with diabetes. Fenugreek also improves the levels of testosterone and estrogen, helping to improve sex drive in both men and women. For thousands of years, fenugreek has been used in Ayurvedic medicine to treat skin conditions and many other diseases. Fenugreek is a herb which is also commonly used for patients suffering from diabetes, menstrual cramps, sexual problems, enlarged prostate, high cholesterol, obesity, and many other conditions.

Health Benefits of Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds are widely used herbs in Ayurvedic treatments. Fenugreek seeds are loaded with many nutrients and offers many health benefits, here are the top benefits of fenugreek seeds you should know about:

Reduce The Risk of Diabetes

Fenugreek seeds are rich in antidiabetic properties. Some of which include: reducing the intestinal glucose absorption, delaying the formation of gastric emptying, improving insulin sensitivity and action, reducing concentrations of lipid-binding protein.

TRENDING NOW

Improve Weight Loss

Fenugreek seeds are a great source of weight loss. Consumption of fenugreek seeds daily can help with surpassing the appetite and increase the feeling of fullness. This in turn helps in reducing the urge to overeat and thus leads to weight loss.

Improve Milk Production And Its Flow

Fenugreek seeds also help in stimulating breast milk production and ease the flow. Practitioners of traditional Asian medicine have long recommended fenugreek for this purpose.

Boosts heart health

Fenugreek seeds are rich in dietary fiber. This helps in regulating cholesterol levels and improves blood pressure, which in turn reduces the risk of developing chronic heart diseases and improves heart health.

You may like to read

Raise Testosterone and Boost Sperm Count

Fenugreek is known for increasing or boosting sperm count in men. Some studies have also found that it has beneficial effects, including increased libido. A 2017 study revealed that the extract of fenugreek consistently improved mental alertness, mood, and libido.

Uses

Fenugreek seeds can be used in many ways to fight odd diseases including cancer and bacterial infections manifesting inside the body. However, here are some of the ways one can use these amazing seeds. Fenugreek extracts are ingredients in many common products, including:

Cosmetics Teas Spices or masalas Soaps Condiments

Side Effects

While fenugreek seeds could be a healthy addition to your diet, it is important to know there are some possible side effects of the herb too. Side effects of fenugreek seeds include:

Diarrhoea Stomach upset Bloating, and gas Dizziness Headaches It may also cause allergic reactions in some people. Fenugreek might cause extra bleeding during and after surgery.

The article does not contain all the possible side effects of fenugreek seeds. People who are suffering from an underlying condition or taking medication should talk to a doctor before making any changes to their diet.

RECOMMENDED STORIES