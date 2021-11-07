Feeling Bloated? Ayurveda Remedies For A Healthy Gut Ensuing Diwali Binge

Ayurvedic Remedies To Get Rid Of Bloating Post-Diwali Binge

Did you devour too many sweets and other festivity delicacies this Diwali? Here are some expert-recommended Ayurvedic remedies to get rid of bloating and protect your gut health.

During the festival of lights, Diwali, people can't help but indulge in festive delicacies and are unable to refrain from the temptations. Some might even end up consuming a lot of sweets, which may lead to bloating. Dr Delvin T Robin, MD (Swasthavritta), Associate Professor, Amrita School of Ayurveda, says, "a conscious effort is required to maintain the balance of the body from the aftermaths of the festive binging. Our gut is a habitat of millions of microbes, that exert a major influence on the overall well-being of an individual right from the adequate functioning of metabolism to psychological well-being."

Protect Your Gut Health Post Diwali Binge

Dr Robin says, "Festive sweets and cuisine loaded with preservatives, refined flours, besan, and trans fats can dwindle our gut microbiome. So, post dietary and lifestyle reconditioning will restore the balance of the gut and overall health. Good appetite, clear belching, lightness of the body and proper evacuation of bowels are few immediate signs of a healthy gut. A derangement can be assumed in the absence of the above signs."

Further suggesting some remedies to protect your gut health, he said, "Ayurveda inspired remedies includes intake of water boiled with dry ginger or cumin seeds which act as a catalyst to enhance the digestion process. Chewing a small piece of ginger with salt or fennel seeds helps to relieve acid reflux and tastelessness. Intake of buttermilk processed with ginger and curry leaves improves gut health. Must ensure well cooked and light foods after the onset of proper appetite. If bloating and indigestion persists, upon the supervision of an Ayurveda doctor one can have two Dhanwantharam tabs twice daily or 1tsp Ashtachoorna along with the first bolus of rice mixed with a drop of cow's ghee."

Some Ayurvedic Remedies To Get Rid Of Bloating

Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda, says, "bloating is a sign of imbalance in the digestive system due to gastrointestinal problems and intestinal gas which manifest as a tight swelling in the abdominal area and a persistent feeling of fullness. Several lifestyles and dietary factors like a high-fat diet, high salt intake and overeating can contribute to the ailment. Moreover, factors like stress and hormonal changes can also trigger this bothersome problem."

He further suggested some easily available home remedies according to Ayurveda are an effective remedy for gas and bloating, which include:

Herbal Tea: Having herbal teas like fennel tea, ginger tea, peppermint tea, and chamomile tea serve as a great home remedy for relieving gas.

Chewing peppermint leaf or a ginger root is also effective against gas and bloating. Yoghurt: Natural probiotics like yoghurt is a highly beneficial natural remedy for bloating.

Add 1 tsp cinnamon powder to water, boil the solution, and drink regularly with added honey. This is a great remedy to cure bloating naturally. Clove oil: Have a few drops of clove oil and eucalyptus oil in a glass of water early in the morning.

Mix five grams of cardamom, asafoetida, dried ginger powder, and black salt. Regular consumption of about half a teaspoon of this mixture is shown to have great results in naturally treating gas and bloating. Ginger: Eat ginger slices soaked in lemon juice. Alternately, chewing asafoetida seeds are also a successful remedy for gastric ailments.

