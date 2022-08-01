Fatty Liver Diseases: 7 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat The Condition

Fatty Liver Diseases: 5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies to Treat The Condition

Suffering from fatty liver diseases? Try these 7 easy Ayurvedic home remedies to treat the condition.

The human body consists of several organs, which makes the internal system extremely complicated. The liver plays some of the most critical in keeping the whole body functioning properly. However, this organ is also susceptible to several health complications. One of the leading problems related to liver disease is fatty liver.

Fatty liver disease is the formation of excess fat cells in the human body that can sometimes settle under the skin and lead to obesity. These fat cells can also settle down in the liver. When the fat starts accumulating in the liver, a condition known as fatty liver manifests itself. There are mainly two types of fatty liver diseases - alcoholic fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. In this article, we will look at some of the ayurvedic ways of managing this condition.

7 Best Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Fatty Liver Disease

Say no to fatty foods. This consists of all the fried foods as they can aggravate pitta and heating and overstimulate. Include cool and non-acidic food items in your diet. These can include berries, pears and watermelons. Try to eat a good combination of fresh seasonal vegetables with some whole grains such as quinoa. Add cooling drinks to your diet. You can consider drinking watermelon juice, or aloe vera juice as well. Regularly consume a mixture of 2 grams of long pepper powder and 1 teaspoon honey once a day for a complete 1 month. Add 10 to 20 ml of bhumi amla juice on a daily basis. Also, consume 1 to 3 grams of kakuti powder twice a day. You must drink this powder in diluted form post your meals.

Note of Caution: Ensure to consult with a physician or your family doctor before making any changes to your diet. Adobe mentioned ayurvedic home remedies are suggestions, that one should only consider after consulting a physician.

TRENDING NOW

RECOMMENDED STORIES