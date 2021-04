Self-regulation when it comes to using gadgets, combined with the healing remedies are enough to ensure your vision stays intact despite excessive exposure to electronic screens.

With the kind of technological stress we all face now-a-days, eye-care has become important now more than ever before. Whether its shopping, paying bills, completing office tasks, interacting with friends, or even seeking entertainment, the computer screen is a common companion. Imagine the damage this prolonged exposure does to one of the most important organs of the body! Luckily, Ayurveda has a cure. Yes, you should ideally reduce screen-time to give your pupils some much needed rest. But, as we all know, we don’t live in an ideal world. This is why it is important to adopt remedial measures as per a holistic health system. Also Read - Effective role of curcumin in treating chronic kidney disease

So, follow these tips, and you’ll never see your eyes watering, or wilting, under stress. Also Read - Signs you’re wearing wrong prescription eyeglasses

Keep your cornea moistened

While watching TV, working on a mobile or computer you tend to blink less. But tear secretions will flow from your tear glands only when you blink your lids. So, when blinking becomes infrequent, naturally, less tears are produced. This leads to dryness in your eyes. Frequent blinking is a first-line remedy. Side by side, adapt methods to keep the cornea moistened. There are many herbs that proved to be effective for this. Amla, Yashti, Lodhra and, Useeram are a few good ones. Do an eyewash at least thrice a day. Use water medicated with the above herbs. Also Read - Ayurveda for asthma: Effective remedies that work wonders

Herbal remedies for dry eyes

Lack of adequate quantity of tear fluid becomes a primary problem as described above. This is why the cells of the external surface of your eye (cornea) become rough and dry. It becomes easy to get any type of infections on this surface. This causes gradual damage to the cells. Use herbs having healing property on ophthalmic tissues, especially on the cornea. Doorva and Yashti have this property. For dry eyes, use preparations such as Kashayam and Grithm as per the direction of an Ayurveda ophthalmologis.

Control Pitta vitiation, save your eyes from blue light

The screen of the visual devices is illuminating in nature. This causes your eye to start becoming hypersensitive to bright light. Exposure to these bright screens increases the chances of degeneration of your cornea. Pitta is the vitiated factor here. So, use drugs having the property of controlling Pitta vitiation. Eyewash with water treated with flowers such as Lotus, Jasmine etc. is very good.

Remedy for shortsightedness

Your position when working on a computer or mobile can be too near the screen. In effect, you are always viewing objects near-by. You get less opportunities to view distant objects. Muscles and other structures of your eye will adapt to this scenario. This leads to shortsightedness, especially in children. Head massage with a suitable oil is beneficial here. Have an experienced Ayurveda doctor select the correct oil for you. Scientifically selected eyeball movements (eye exercises) also are to be done for the best results.

Caring for your retina

Online work is always in front of an illuminated screen. Here, light rays from a very near object enter into your eye directly and focus on the retina. Remember that the retina is the most sensitive part of your eye. If this happens for a long time, your retina becomes hypersensitive to light. There is also the possibility of thinning and dryness of the retina. According to Ayurveda theory, Alochakapitta (a fraction of Pitta) is the functioning factor on the retina. This initiates the reactions for the development of visual sense. Internal medicines and external treatment procedures to strengthen the retina are necessary here. Sirodhara and Netratharpanam are vital treatments.

Rejuvenating the eyeball

Inside your eyeball, there is a fluid system – aqueous humour and vitreous humour. Let’s see what happens when you look at the computer or mobile screens. Light rays reflected from the illuminated screens pass-through this fluid media continuously. This deranges the existing system. The concentration, density and refractive index of this fluid medium changes. Sometimes, thinning of the vitreous can also happen. In such situations, eye floaters may start to develop. They may take the shape of dots, webs or fibres. Here also, a systematic Ayurvedic approach is necessary along with internal medicines. Grithm medicated with Jeevanthy, Vidari and Draksha, are good options.

Self-regulation when it comes to using gadgets, combined with the healing remedies above are enough to ensure your vision stays intact despite excessive exposure to electronic screens. And yes, Ayurveda certainly has the right ones! So, look no further than them.

(This article is authored by Dr PK Santhakumari, Founder, Matha Ayurveda Eye Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala)