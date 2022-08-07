Dengue Fever: 5 Ayurvedic Home Remedies That Might Help In Managing The Symptoms

Suffering from dengue fever? Take a look at five of the Ayurvedic home remedies that help you ease the symptoms associated with virus infection.

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease which is caused by transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. The primary vectors that spread this virus are Aedes aegypti mosquitoes and, to a lesser extent, Ae. albopictus. In the last few weeks, India has reported several cases of dengue fever, let's take a quick look at some of the symptoms that one may experience after catching this virus and ways one can manage the complications.

Symptoms of Dengue

Dengue, as discussed above is a viral disease which is caused by an infected mosquito, called Aedes aegypti. When this virus enters the body, it usually leads to flu-like symptoms such as fever, sore throat, headache, nausea and vomiting. These symptoms usually last for 2-7 days (depending on the other risk factors). Dengue fever usually occurs after an incubation period of 4-10 days after the bite of the infected mosquito.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there is no definite or specific treatment to cure dengue or its severity. However, experts believe that early detection of this viral disease can stop the progression associated with severe dengue.

Ayurvedic Home Remedies For Dengue Fever

What is the remedy? The Ayurveda has a solution. Though these cannot cure the disease, they can help you manage the symptoms. Take a look at five of the Ayurvedic home remedies that help you ease the symptoms associated with virus infection.

Neem

Neem, the magical leaves are rich in anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Studies over the years have also shown that this medicinal agent has effective usage against dengue fever too. According to Ayurveda, the neem extracts inhibit the growth of one of the four dengue virus types.

Papaya

A very easily available vegetable in the Asian kitchen papaya is also good for treating the deteriorating symptoms of dengue. Several studies have shown that papaya leaves are used for the prevention of malaria but it is helpful in the treatment of dengue. However, it is not recommended for a pregnant lady or someone who is under medication.

Ayurvedic Paste

Applying a cooling paste using sandalwood and rosewater can help get rid of the skin rashes, although it is a temporary remedy, and one should not use it without consulting a physician.

Guduchi

One of the best Ayurvedic herbs Guduchi, also known as giloy (scientific name is Tinospora cordifolia) is also great in minimising the severe side effects of dengue fever. According to the experts, consuming Guduchi in a diluted form (mixing it with a glass of water) can help a dengue patient to manage the symptoms.

Kalmegha

Kalmegha, the amazing Ayurvedic herb (also known as Andrographis paniculata) is also great for managing dengue fever. According to the experts, this bitter in-taste herb is highly effective against dengue viruses.

NOTE OF CONCERN

While the above-mentioned home remedies can prove to be really useful for treating or managing the symptoms of dengue, it is advisable that a patient infected by the dengue virus must consult with a nearby Ayurvedic (or any other) doctor before making any changes to the diet.

