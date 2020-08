The novel coronavirus, which led to the global COVID-19 pandemic, has been surprising scientists and experts with its behaviour. Starting from symptoms and physical impacts to transmission, this virus has been baffling us all with new aspects. Recently, it has been observed that COVID-19 infection can impact your memory and other cognitive skills too. A report published in the journal Lancet found that recovered COVID-19 patients had structural changes in the brain that were associated with loss of memory and smell. Well, a lot is yet to be known about how the novel coronavirus affects us and we may have to figure out ‘novel’ ways to deal with its onslaughts. However, when it comes to boosting brainpower and memory, we can still rely on an age-old remedy: Brahmi. Also Read - Gargle with mouthwash daily to reduce COVID-19 transmission risk

How does brahmi boost your memory?

Brahmi, also known as Bacopa monnieri, is a traditional Ayurvedic herb used over centuries for healing a plethora of conditions, the most important among them being cognitive decline. Ayurveda experts have used it for treating many brain conditions including general loss of memory and Alzheimer's disease. This ailment is characterised by dwindling thinking capacity, compromised social and behavioural skills as well as poor information retention. Experts observe that brahmi has a positive impact on hippocampus, a brain area that regulates concentration and memory. Also, a bio-chemical known as bacosides is present in brahmi which aids in reconstructing brain tissues.

A growing body of research suggests that brahmi can increase the length of certain nerve cells closely associated with memory and learning capacity.

Interestingly, a study published in the journal Psychopharmacology found that taking 300 mg of brahmi (in the form of capsules) every day can enhance memory, learning and visual information processing capacity. Another report published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine also observed that taking the extracts of this herb (300 or 600 mg) every day can improve these cognitive skills.

Best ways to have brahmi

You can have brahmi leaves with your salads, or with ghee (fried). Taking them in the form of dried powder can also ben an option. However, having brahmi leaves in the form of juice is the best option. Here is how you can prep up a glass of brahmi juice.

Ingredients

A handful of brahmi leaves

1 tablespoon of jeera

2-3 spoons of grated coconut

Salt, sugar (you can use jaggery too) and spices to taste

Method

Clean a handful of brahmi leaves and chop them

Add jeera, grated coconut, salt, sugar and spices to the mixer-grinder

Grind them to whip up the juice

How much brahmi should you have?

There is no set dosage for brahmi yet. It varies on the basis of your age, health, and several other conditions. Though this is a natural product, following the right dosage is a must which ever form you take it in. If you are taking brahmi capsules or powdered extract, going by the label instructions alone may not be safe. Consult your general physician or an Ayurveda expert to decide on the quantity you need to have this herb.

Side effects of brahmi

While the perks of having brahmi are undeniable, there are certain side effects that it comes with. This herb may increase the levels of your thyroid hormone, secretions from the stomach, intestine and lungs. Moreover, it may interact with sedatives if you are on them, impact your liver functioning and decrease the heart rate. So, you must speak to a doctor before having brahmi. Inform your physician if you have an underlying condition. Also, this herb may not be suitable for would-be mom.