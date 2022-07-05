Coriander (Dhaniya): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

7 Benefits Of Coriander Leaves You Must Be Aware Of.

Our kitchen is full of beautiful ingredients, and coriander is one such fantastic ingredient with multiple health benefits. This green herb not just adds spice and a pleasant aroma to your delicious food, but they have tons of nutritional benefits that are important for your health. Coriander leaves are used in almost every dish to give it an excellent taste and fragrance. But the fresh coriander leaves are a powerhouse of rich nutrients that greatly benefit your health.

Coriander Leaves Contain:

Vitamin K Vitamin C Vitamin A Protein Phosphorous Calcium Iron Manganese Potassium

So, as per Nutritionist Nicky Sagar you will see significant health benefits once you start incorporating coriander leaves into your daily diet.

Here Are 7 Benefits Of Coriander Leaves

Immunity booster: Coriander leaves are enriched with the goodness of vitamins C and E. Also, the antioxidants in coriander leaves like quercetin and terpinene are responsible for strengthening the immune system. They fight against cell damage, increase the iron absorption level in the body and give a boost to your whole immune system. Aids in digestion: The sufficient amount of fibre present in coriander leaves aids in the digestion process. The properties of fibre help to combat constipation and bloating. It helps significantly improve your body's bowel system and keeps your gut healthy. Good for your heart: Coriander leaves are a diuretic which removes excess water and sodium from your body. As a result, it acts as an agent to lower blood pressure levels. In addition, they are responsible for keeping your cholesterol levels in check, thus protecting your heart from any risk. Keep your eyes in good health: Coriander is also known to promote healthy vision. This is because they are full of vitamins C, A, and E, improving the eyes' health. You are also protected from age-related eye vision issues with the regular consumption of coriander leaves. Strengthens your bone health: Your bone requires minerals like magnesium, calcium, phosphorous, and manganese to keep it strong and healthy. And coriander contains all these essential minerals that strengthen your bone and free you from muscle and joint pain. Low blood sugar levels: Coriander leaves can regulate and check your blood sugar levels because of protein and fibres. Also, the antioxidants of coriander leaves increase insulin production in the body and lower blood sugar. Therefore, it is highly beneficial to diabetic patients. Protector of your brain: Coriander leaves improve memory, reduce cell damage, and aid in reducing stress and anxiety. Unfortunately, the health of the brain gradually diminishes due to inflammation. But the anti-inflammatory properties of coriander leaves act as a safeguard for your brain. Patients with Alzheimer are benefitted from coriander leaves to a great extent.

How Do You Add Coriander Leaves To Your Diet?

Coriander leaves are easily accessible and can be added to your diet for significant health benefits.

Chop some fresh coriander leaves and top your salad with this; the taste will be enhanced. Add in your raita, soups, and curries. Coriander can be added to all sorts of lentils or daals and curries. Make a glass of coriander juice. This is an easy way to consume coriander leaves directly. Besides, you can also chop a few leaves and add them to any liquid you regularly have. Coriander chutney is also a very famous Indian kitchen item. Make chutneys or pickles using coriander. Coriander rice is another delicious way to use coriander and see the health benefits. Add coriander leaves to your rice and other vegetables like carrots, cabbages, potatoes etc. Mix freshly chopped coriander leaves with other spices while making fish or meat. The flavour of the coriander adds a beautiful taste to your dish. Finally, coriander leaves are the best ingredient to garnish your food.

Side Effects Of Coriander Leaves

Although coriander leaves' health benefits are innumerable, they can have some side effects if not taken in the correct quantity.

Coriander leaves can cause allergic reactions such as mouth swelling, asthma, etc. Coriander leaves should always be taken in small quantities, especially for people with diabetes. However, since coriander leaves can lower blood sugar levels, too much consumption can affect diabetic patients. Excess intake of coriander leaves can lead to a condition called hypoglycemia. In this case, the blood pressure levels fall drastically low. Coriander leaves can also cause inflammation of the skin or skin itching.

Ensure you consume coriander leaves correctly, and you will stay fit and fine.