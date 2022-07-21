Clove (Laung): Health Benefits, Uses, Side Effects And More

Medicinal Properties Of Clove You Must Be Aware Of.

A clove is present in the kitchen of every house. It is a very healthy herb. Clove is a type of flower bud which is dried and made. In simple language, a clove is a dried bud. It is also used as an Ayurvedic herb to treat many health problems. It is also used in common colds and coughs. Clove is an evergreen tree whose flower buds are dried and made. Along with its medicinal properties, it has antimicrobial and antioxidant effects. If it has advantages, then harmful factors may also be involved. Today, we are discussing cloves' advantages, uses, and disadvantages to shed light on these benefits.

Benefits Of Cloves

With the use of this herb, health problems and symptoms are removed all over the world. Its properties are such that this herb is used in Ayurveda and medicine like homoeopathy and allopathy. The following benefits include:

Beneficial in food: A clove is beneficial for food as it contains protein, iron, calcium, fibre, potassium, phosphorus, sodium, and vitamins A and C. Mouth-related problems: Chewing cloves or their oil can kill the germs in the mouth. Relieves symptoms like toothache, swollen gums, bad breath, etc. Prevent Cancer: Many powerful antioxidants are found in it. Due to this, the rate of destruction of cells decreases, and the risk of cancer is reduced. Eliminate obesity: The use of cloves also reduces fat. Cold-cough: The clove is effective even in the common cold and cough. It has an anti-inflammatory effect which reduces cold and cough.

Its consumption removes the problem of diabetes, earache, digestive issues, etc.

Disadvantages Of Cloves

Until you must have heard about the benefits of cloves, this herb also has many disadvantages. The following is about the harm caused by excessive consumption:

Lower glucose level: Its consumption reduces the level of glucose; hence should not be consumed by people with low glucose levels. Blood thinning: People with bleeding disorders such as haemophilia should not consume cloves. This is because cloves can thin the blood, which can cause bleeding when peeled or cut. Stomach-associated issues: Excess consumption causes harm to the kidney and liver. Its impact turned into warmth, which could harm the organ. Harmful in pregnancy: Immoderate consumption of cloves at this degree can lead to bleeding at the time of onset.

Consuming it excessively or for a long time can cause allergies, reduce testosterone hormone, and cause poisoning if consumed in excess.

Dr Chanchal Sharma has given the information about this article, so follow it only after taking advice. And contact the doctor to know the correct intake and its proper dosage.